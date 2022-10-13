ProFootballDoc: Injury Issues As NFL Week 6 Kicks Off

As Week 6 begins, the record stands 15-8-2 against the spread using injury inequities.

Not exactly a marquee match up tonight with Washington traveling to Chicago. Still lots of injury issues to dissect throughout the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa is actually practicing and ahead of Teddy Bridgewater in a potential return after concussion, but neither will play this week versus the Vikings.

Russell Wilson will play this week but the PRP injection is unlikely to help his shoulder by the next game.

#RussellWilson will play this week but will PRP injection help? https://t.co/K7eX864BE1 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 12, 2022

The 49ers have a top defense but will be missing half the starters on that side of the ball including three of four defensive lineman against the Falcons.

Dallas will be without Dak Prescott despite Jerry Jones’ initial optimism for the pivotal NFC East showdown at Philadelphia.

WAS vs CHI

This sets up as a low scoring affair with with issues on both squads. David Montgomery is back but may not be 100%. Washington has issues on the offensive line. Perhaps this is a game to look at props as there is no clear value on the side or totals. The last two Thursdays have been good for us but no pick to take tonight meaning a full slate of five selections for Sunday.