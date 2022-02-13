ProFootballDoc: Injury Advantages in Super Bowl Props

Videos by OutKick

The big game is finally here and despite both teams being relatively healthy (which makes sense, as that is how they were able to advance), there are advantages to be had. Last year, we were 8-2 on our Super Bowl props based on injury analysis.

The year, Super Bowl prop plays are plentiful based on our health advantages. For over a week, at Sports Injury Central (SICscore.com) we have been saying that Darrell Henderson will be activated off IR and that happened on Friday. In fact, he may be the main running back, which obviously leads to under-16 carries prop for Cam Akers, who also injured his shoulder in the conference championship.

On FanDuel , Henderson is +600 for an anytime TD. Compare that to Akers, who has been limited in practice at +110. Also, don’t forget that Henderson is the better goal-line back. For MVP, Henderson is a +20000 . Would you rather put $100 on Matthew Stafford for MVP and make $125, or take a stab at a forgotten running back for a chance to win $20k ?

Clearly the MVP favorites are the QBs, but there is some tremendous value for some other players. The area to watch in this game is the Bengals’ offensive line vs. the Rams’ defensive line. Aaron Donald has a FanDuel line of +1400 but all the Bengals’ attention will be on him. It seems a now healthy Von Miller is a good value play at +4000, and don’t forget he was the last defensive Super Bowl MVP.

Joe Burrow over-rushing-yards prop at 12.5 is a good bet . His knee is now fully healthy. The O line struggles, which will flush him from the pocket. Scramble yards count to the rushing total, while sacks yards count against the passing total.

L.A. RAMS -4 vs CINCINNATI

The Rams are slightly the healthier side and the key is the injured Bengals right side of the offensive line. Los Angeles has a great defensive line that has gotten healthier with the return of Sebastian Joseph-Day as postulated several days ago. C.J. Uzomah is playing but with his MCL sprain, will have a limited route tree and effectiveness.

Enjoy the big game and go to SICscore.com to see the rest of the actionable analysis.