ProFootballDoc: Football Keys To A Happy Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! We can all be thankful for a day stuffed with NFL football.

The 49ers dominated in the altitude of Mexico City but we don’t count that as a win since we did not explicitly say it was one of the five weekly picks. Nevertheless, the season record against the spread using injury advantages stands at 33-18-4 for a +15 margin.

Justin Fields’ AC joint sprain was first reported here on Sunday and is now confirmed.

Fields admitted to the grade 2 shoulder separation but indeed he has the chance to play through if the Bears are not committed to the tank after trading away two top defensive stars.

Enjoy the three course football meal.

BUF @ DET over 54.5

A second straight game in four days in Detroit for the Bills after the moved snow game. A look at the teams scores gives Buffalo a small advantage but with short week, travel and big point spread, the Lions could cover. The SIC scores strongest indication is an over game despite the high total. A combined double digit advantage for both offenses over the defenses leaves this as a likely high scoring affair.

NYG @ DAL -10

A ton of new Giants injuries as the Cowboys get healthier have us loving this game as one of our five for the week based on the directional health of the teams.. The line opened at 7.5 but immediately moved to 8 where we said to take Dallas immediately on Sunday and the line is now moved to 10. Still with three top Giants corners and a starting safety out, Dak Prescott should have his way. Offensively, the G-men have cluster injuries on the offensive line and the only “healthy” pass catcher starter is Kenny Golladay who has been a huge disappointment. Micah Parsons’ knee is fine and should have his way in this game.

NE +3 @ MIN

The Thursday finale is evenly matched on paper based on overall SIC scores, but there is one huge mismatch. With left tackle Christian Darrisaw out, Matthew Judon should feast on his replacement. This single imbalance leans us to New England to keep it close getting three points on the road especially when they are playing a first time head coach dealing with a four day week for the first time.

Enjoy the games, the family and the food.