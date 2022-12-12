ProFootballDoc: Deebo Samuel Injury Likely Isn’t Season Ending

San Francisco keeps winning games and losing players. Last week it was quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, this week top offensive weapon Deebo Samuel left on a cart and was ruled out after this play (below). He grabbed at his knee and many initially feared a season ending ACL tear. Fortunately, that is not the case.

Samuel’s season is not over. But, he will miss multiple games with an ankle injury.

The knee seems to be more minor.

By video, the Pro Football Docs believe #49ers WR Deebo Samuel DID NOT suffer a season-ending knee injury on this play pic.twitter.com/uPbkYlc5dC — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) December 11, 2022

By video, he was rolled up on his left ankle and grabbed at his knee. This is a classic high ankle sprain and potential knee MCL sprain combination. Samuel was ruled out Sunday with an ankle injury. Despite the way the foot was trapped and ankle was twisted, there should not be any associated fracture and no need for surgery.

WR Deebo Samuel did NOT sustain an ankle fracture, #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. It’s most likely a high-ankle sprain, he said. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 12, 2022

Samuel will certainly miss time and it will be impossible to play on the short turnaround to play on Thursday at Seattle. His season should not be over but with four games remaining, his regular season might be. Based on video analysis and my NFL head team physician experience, one would expect Samuel to available in the playoffs.

San Francisco seems to dodge a bullet here after losing Jimmy G for the season last week. Lisfranc injury or not, surgery or not, a broken foot for him is unlikely to allow a return including this post-season. Trey Lance will not be ready either given his ankle fracture/dislocation with surgery. That will leave Brock Purdy with Josh Johnson as the back up for a playoff run.