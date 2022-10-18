ProFootballDoc: Another Unfortunate Sideline Season-Ending Injury

The Denver Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Monday but LB Aaron Patrick lost a lot more. He tore his ACL in an unfortunate sideline injury.

Trying to avoid running over sideline personnel and appears to tear left knee ACL. Would be a tremendous shame if true. https://t.co/WxuOvADSZm — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 18, 2022

As feared in game, it is now confirmed that the season ending knee injury and surgery is a result of the off field incident. This makes for the Broncos fifth ACL tear this season.

On a special teams play, Patrick went full speed to the sideline, stepped over a teammate and then in an effort to not collide fully with sideline personnel, stepped on a black rubber mat and tore his left knee ACL when his foot stuck. He was trying to avoid the worker and prevent injury.

The operations staff was well off the field but not looking at the full action and did not move in time to avoid trouble. Fortunately he did not seem to be hurt.

Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) of the Denver Broncos lies on the ground after suffering a knee injury.. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

In 2015, Reggie Bush while playing for San Francisco, suffered a knee injury on the surrounding concrete surface while playing the then St. Louis Rams. After a lawsuit, the Rams were found liable and paid Bush $12.5 million dollars.

Hope Patrick can return after surgery next year but the game of football is dangerous enough without players getting freak injuries off the field of play.

