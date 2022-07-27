Pro Golfer Robert Gamez Got Hammered, Creepy & Arrested At A Florida Pool Party, Says He Doesn’t Remember Any Of It: Police Report

Former PGA tour pro Robert Gamez told Florida police he “does not remember anything” from a late Saturday night pool party that got completely out of control to the point where cops had to come arrest the three-time tournament champion.

According to a police report obtained by Golf Week, Gamez was so drunk and disorderly at the Bay Hill neighborhood pool party that at one point while in the pool and fooling around, Gamez “reached up from the pool and grabbed” a woman’s top, which came down and resulted in “exposure.”

Bob Gamez, who made $7,966 during the 2021 Champions Tour season, wasn’t done. Eyewitnesses report Gamez asking the woman, who is not related or in a relationship with the guy whose last win on the Tour came at the 2005 Valero Texas Open, to jump on in the pool to have some fun “and began making kissing faces.”

At some point during this alleged drunk and disorderly conduct, a male at the party grabbed Gamez by the neck and the golfer went down for the count to the point where he needed medical attention and a trip to the hospital.

It turns out this isn’t Gamez’s first time creating headlines at Bay Hill. In 2021, Gamez shot a 20-over 92 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to finish with a 36-hole score of 27-over and proceeded to not sign his card and was disqualified.

Why was a then-52-year-old past his prime Gamez playing in the Arnold Palmer Palmer in 2021? Because he won the tournament in 1990 as a 21-year-old Tour rookie after sinking a 176-yard 7-iron on No. 18 to beat Greg Norman and Larry Mize, who had a one-shot lead when Gamez did the unthinkable.

He was welcomed back for 32 straight years after that performance and then the 2021 incident occurred. His invitation was pulled.

Now he just might be shunned out of the neighborhood after Saturday’s drunken blackout pool performance.