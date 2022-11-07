Pro Golfer Lexi Thompson Cools Off In Her Bikini, Gracie Hunt Hanging Out Pregame With The Chiefs Cheerleaders & Kirk Cousins Is Feeling Himself

Presented by PrizePicks

The Halloween decorations have finally been put away

If you’re like me, you finally took down the Halloween decorations this weekend. I’m no overachiever, like some in my neighborhood, so the Christmas lights are still in the box.

We’ll tackle that, along with the trees – yes we’re a multiple tree household because Mrs. SeanJo loves Christmas – next weekend. It should be a couple of days filled with me dropping every swear word known to man and complaining about the volume of decorations my wife has hoarded over the years.

You know, quality family time ahead of the holiday season. I can’t wait.

The Bucs aren’t dead yet

The NFL’s “parity” makes picking games extremely difficult. It also makes for some really hard to watch football.

I don’t mind watching good defense dominate a game, but there’s a difference between good defense and really bad offense. The Rams-Bucs game was filled with some really bad offense.

In the end Tom Brady hit a little bit of the comeback magic then led a game winning drive to welcome the Rams to the five loss club.

Thankfully for Bucs fans the win was good enough to put them back on top of the parity-riddled NFC South. A 4-5 record and a win over the Falcons earlier this season is first-place worthy.

Brady is officially 1-0 post-divorce and somehow the Buccaneers are suddenly alive and kicking.

The same cannot be said for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They lost an ugly one in Detroit to the now-two win Lions and they’re all but dead.

The Packers managed just nine points in the loss, all in the second-half, and Rodgers threw three interceptions. Green Bay is now 3-6 and fans have given up hope.

Lil Wayne has even turned on Rodgers and declared the season over.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

If you have anything to send over you can reach out to me @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are open. If you’re an oversensitive Astros fan don’t bother.

