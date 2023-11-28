Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists Includes Two First-Ballot Possibilities

Videos by OutKick

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its list of 23 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2024.

The semifinalists include defensive end Julius Peppers and tight end Antonio Gates, who are the only first-year eligible players on the list.

Should either Peppers or Gates be elected in the process that continues next month with a trimming of the list to 15, they would become first-ballot Hall of Famers.

The 25 semifinalists:

Jared Allen, former defensive end of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates as he is inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Jared Allen Rode Herd Primarily For Chiefs, Vikings

Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24).

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24).

Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24).

Tiki Barber, RB – 1997-2006 New York Giants | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024).

Anquan Boldin, WR – 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Former Colts DE Dwight Freeney waves to the fans during Ring of Honor ceremony for teammate Tarik Glenn. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Dwight Freeney Played For Five Teams

Jahri Evans, G – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24).

London Fletcher, LB – 1998-2001 St. Louis Rams, 2002-06 Buffalo Bills, 2007-2013 Washington Redskins | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24).

Dwight Freeney, DE – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24).

Antonio Gates, TE – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024).

Eddie George runs through the Miami Dolphins defense during the Oilers 16-13 loss at Pro Player Stadium in Miam. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Allsport

Eddie George Tries To Make Run To HOF

Eddie George, RB – 1996-2003 Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans, 2004 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2022, 2024).

James Harrison, LB – 2002-2012, 2014-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24).

Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2021, 2023-24).

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Andre Johnson shakes hands with fans before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in a NFL game in 2014. (Photo via Getty Images).

Andre Johnson A HOF Finalist in 2022

Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 10 – 2015-2024).

Andre Johnson, WR – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Robert Mathis, DE/LB – 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Julius Peppers, DE – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Green Bay Packers (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024).

Steve Smith Sr., WR – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Reggie Wayne Is A Five-Time Seminfinalist

Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24).

Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2017-2024).

Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2020, 2022-24).

Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24).

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork warms up before the NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in 2014. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Vince Wilfork Played For Patriots And Texans

Vince Wilfork, DT – 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24).

Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2024).

