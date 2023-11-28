Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists Includes Two First-Ballot Possibilities

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its list of 23 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2024.

The semifinalists include defensive end Julius Peppers and tight end Antonio Gates, who are the only first-year eligible players on the list.

Should either Peppers or Gates be elected in the process that continues next month with a trimming of the list to 15, they would become first-ballot Hall of Famers.

The 25 semifinalists:

Jared Allen is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Jared Allen, former defensive end of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates as he is inducted into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Jared Allen Rode Herd Primarily For Chiefs, Vikings

Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24).

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24).

Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24).

Tiki Barber, RB – 1997-2006 New York Giants | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024).

Anquan Boldin, WR – 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Former Colts DE Dwight Freeney waves to the fans during Ring of Honor ceremony for teammate Tarik Glenn. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Dwight Freeney Played For Five Teams

Jahri Evans, G – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24).

London Fletcher, LB – 1998-2001 St. Louis Rams, 2002-06 Buffalo Bills, 2007-2013 Washington Redskins | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24).

Dwight Freeney, DE – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24).

Antonio Gates, TE – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024).

Eddie George is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Eddie George runs through the Miami Dolphins defense during the Oilers 16-13 loss at Pro Player Stadium in Miam. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Allsport

Eddie George Tries To Make Run To HOF

Eddie George, RB – 1996-2003 Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans, 2004 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2022, 2024).

James Harrison, LB – 2002-2012, 2014-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24).

Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2021, 2023-24).

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Andre Johnson is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Andre Johnson shakes hands with fans before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in a NFL game in 2014. (Photo via Getty Images).

Andre Johnson A HOF Finalist in 2022

Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 10 – 2015-2024).

Andre Johnson, WR – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Robert Mathis, DE/LB – 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Julius Peppers, DE – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Green Bay Packers (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024).

Steve Smith Sr., WR – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Reggie Wayne is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Reggie Wayne Is A Five-Time Seminfinalist

Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24).

Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2017-2024).

Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2020, 2022-24).

Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24).

Vince Wilfork is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork warms up before the NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in 2014. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Vince Wilfork Played For Patriots And Texans

Vince Wilfork, DT – 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24).

Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24).

Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2024).

Written by Armando Salguero

