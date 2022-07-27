Pro Football Hall Of Fame Names Finalists in Seniors and Coach/Contributor Categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s seniors committee and its coach/contributor committee have reduced their respective lists for consideration for the class of 2023 to 12 finalists each.

The list in the senior player category:

OL Bob Kuechenberg, QB Ken Anderson, LB Maxie Baughan, LB Randy Gradishar, LB Chuck Howley, RB/DB Cecil Isbell, NT Joe Klecko, CB Eddie Meador, LB Tommy Nobis, CB Ken Riley, WR Sterling Sharpe and CB Everson Walls.

Each senior finalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1996 season.

This list in the coach/contributor category:

Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.

The 12-person seniors committee will meet Aug. 16, and each committee member will discuss one finalist in detail. The committee’s final vote will send three Seniors to the full 49-person selection committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023.

Each of those three could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at that meeting.

On Aug. 23, the 12-person coach/contributor committee will meet to discuss the Finalists. The process will mirror the seniors committee’s; however, only one coach/contributor finalist will advance to the full selection committee for consideration as a member of the Class of 2023.

The Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025 could be as large as nine enshrinees or up to five modern-era players, up to three seniors and one coach/contributor.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero