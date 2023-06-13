Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley Left Discouraged By New York Giants’ Lack Of Activity With New Contract

Videos by OutKick

In a candid media session on Sunday, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley answered questions regarding contract negotiations with the team, in seemingly low confidence.

The Giants opted to franchise tag (non-exclusive) Barkley in March, but the former No. 2 overall pick has been adamant about holding out for a new deal.

Saquon Barkley Sounds Discouraged When Discussing New Deal

Barkley’s status as a top-tiered running back leads him to believe that the Giants should shell out big bucks. But the team has been leaving Saquon hanging all offseason — seemingly buying the philosophy to never overpay a running back.

Saquon gave dejected answers when discussing the front office’s communication since the Giants franchise tagged him.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Barkley told reporters at his youth football camp at Caven Point Field in New Jersey.

WATCH:

Saquon Barkley on the RB market: "They tagged the top 3 guys. We didn't even get a chance to hit the open market. They put the cap at $10M. And when they have the tag, they have all the leverage. That's the reality."



Honest answer here:



(🎥 @SNYGiants)pic.twitter.com/D9TbdRRKOO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 12, 2023

Barkley noted that his side of the negotiations has been active while the Giants fail to reciprocate with interest.

“I think they’re open to talking. I’m open to talking,” Barkley shared.

“I think at the end of the day, if you really break it down and look at it as a whole, there is no rush. There is still time on the table to get to July 17. July 17 is not tomorrow. It’s not in a week.

“That is how I look at it. Maybe that is the naïve way to look at it, I could be completely wrong. But for me, that’s how I look at it. I could be completely wrong. Hopefully. I trust in the Giants that we could get something done.”

Good Player, Bad Timing

Barkley did hint at being disappointed by the Giants’ inactivity thus far. New York offered him a deal averaging $14 million, per year, early on but reportedly failed to meet Saquon’s expectations with guaranteed money.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about respect. That is really what it is,” Barkley added.

At a time when the NFL market is devaluing elite runnings backs, Saquon’s difficult circumstance in New York is simply another casualty at the position.

Elite names like Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Dalvin Cook and Austin Ekeler got lowballed this offseason with a franchise tag, restructured contract and other means to save a buck.

Barkley’s contract arguably deserved priority this offseason over Giants quarterback Daniel Jones based on the former’s contributions to the offense.

Not everyone was thrilled when second-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen signed DJ — a mid-tier QB with plenty left to prove — to a four-year, $160 million contract ($190M total) this offseason.

Last season, Barkley ran for a whopping 1,312 rushing yards (fourth in the NFL) and tied the team’s lead for receptions (57).

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 01: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Saquon’s high significance to the team is solidified. But his request for a new deal is simply landing at the wrong time in the market.

Giants can wait till Saquon caves but they’ll surely need a better committee of runners if they want to gamble on losing the Pro Bowler.

Slated as the Giants backup is veteran Matt Breida, whose production has been stunted by injuries since his days in Miami. Fifth-round rookie Eric Gray is third on the depth chart with Gary Brightwell sitting at fourth.

The Giants start mandatory minicamps on Tuesday and Wednesday, which Barkley is not expected to attend. The 26-year-old now waits for a deal to be finished before July 17.