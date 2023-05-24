Pro-Abortion Professor Caught On Camera Chasing, Holding Machete To Reporter’s Neck

Videos by OutKick

Shellyne Rodriguez was a professor at Hunter College in New York City where a recently-released video showed her harassing anti-abortion students across campus.

In the video, Rodriguez threw papers off the student’s tables and accused them of “triggering” her students:

Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez harassed and assaulted two pro-Life students at Hunter College.



Rodriguez is an open Marxist at the College and has yet to be reprimanded for her unhinged and violent outburst. pic.twitter.com/xHDYAf2Qq4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 21, 2023

The video continues to circulate as of publication. Thus, New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton sought to interview Rodriguez to ask her about her recent virality.

Fenton located Rodriguez at her Bronx apartment, where she met him with a machete. Specifically, the professor threatened to chop him up while aiming the weapon toward his neck.

“Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!”

The New York Post released the video on Tuesday:

JUST IN: Hunter College professor Shellyne Rodriguez held a machete to a New York Post reporter's neck after she was confronted for assaulting pro-life students at her college.



“Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!”



Rodriguez, who is open… pic.twitter.com/nvBgLztjni — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2023

OUR LEADERS DECLARED WAR ON THE TRUTH: BOBBY BURACK

The professor then chased the reporter down the block, yelling, “Get the f–k off the block!”

“The Post reported that the professor chased the duo down the street and allegedly kicked Fenton in the shins as he was trying to get in his car before she retreated to her building. A photograph released by the Post shows Rodriguez brandishing a machete on the street,” adds Fox News.

Hunter College has since fired the woman. As for Reuven Fenton, he says he is exploring legal avenues as he weighs whether to press charges.

In short, a New York City professor was willing to kill a reporter over the right to kill unborn babies. Talk about “triggered.”