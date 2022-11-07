PrizePicks For Ravens Vs. Saints On Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football matchups aren’t always the best to watch, but I do think they are usually the best of the primetime games. If you’ve read my pieces for the last two years, you know I’m big into the touchdown prop market. Well, now I’ve started to dabble into the regular props as well and find that PrizePicks is a fun way for me to pursue it.

Why do I like it? The main reason is that I’m not paying insane juice on things. You are doing parlays which any sports bettor will tell you is not a good way to make money, but they provide options that you can still win even if you miss one or two of your picks. You do need at least two picks to play, but can choose up to five.

Featured Promo: All first-time PrizePicks users that deposit and use promo code OUTKICK1 will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100. Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Sign up today and don’t forget to use our promo code OUTKICK1 for a special welcome bonus!

Let’s take a look at the way I’m going to play Monday Night Football:

Starting with Andy Dalton – I don’t trust him very much. I think this is the fourth team he’s been on in four years. If you look purely at the stats, you’d think the Ravens are a team that you can throw on at any given time. They’ve allowed 285 yards of passing offense to opponents every week. However, the last five quarterbacks that faced the Ravens have thrown for 325, 258, 173, 217, 213. So three of the five haven’t hit that mark. Those quarterbacks were Daniel Jones, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. So at least two of them are really good. Andy Dalton has only thrown for over 230 yards in two games. One of those games was 236 yards. I’ll take fewer than 230.5 yards for this game.

Keeping with quarterbacks, I’m turning to Lamar Jackson next. He is, or at least was, known for his legs more than his arm. He has been rather inconsistent in the rushing attack lately, but the Saints might be able to put pressure on him enough that he turns to scramble. His total is set at just 61.5 yards. Jackson has exceeded that in half of his games He’s come close in another two of them. This isn’t horseshoes or hand grenades, so close won’t cut it, but he averages 7.4 yards per rush this year. He needs only about 9 rushes to get where he needs.

Another play on Jackson for me is under 0.5 interceptions. Jackson on the season has six already. It hasn’t always been pretty, but he’s gone the past two games without throwing a pick. The Saints have exactly two interceptions on the season. Both are from safety Tyrann Mathieu. Anything could happen here, but I’ll take my chances on less than 0.5.

The last play I have here is on Justin Tucker. So far there have been eight Ravens games. Justin Tucker is easily in the top tier of kickers in the NFL, if not the best. You’ll roll him out right away. The Saints are good, but not a great defense. This means the Ravens probably move the ball, but might not always find the endzone. I like Tucker to get over 1.5 field goals made.

I’m excited to see how this goes and hope you play along with me. A $20 bet here can win us up to $200. We can also use the neat PrizePicks option of Flex Play – if we hit 3/4, we win $50, if we do hit all four, we only get $100.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024