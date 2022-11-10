PrizePicks For Falcons Vs. Panthers: Thursday Night Football, Week 10

One of the most fun and lucrative ways to get action on an NFL card is by playing daily fantasy sports (DFS) with our friends, PrizePicks.

We’re going to need a PrizePicks play to liven up this dull primetime game. The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) visit the Carolina Panthers (2-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football.

Rather than building a standard DFS lineup, with PrizePicks, you assemble 2-, 3-, 4- or 5-player entries. At PrizePicks, players don’t compete against other people, but rather vs. PrizePicks‘ projections.

Even sports bettors can enjoy PrizePicks because their “Flex” or “Power” plays are similar to betting on player props. Choose whether a player will get “more” or “less” than the stat chosen.

In the “Power” play, all the selections must be correct to win. While the “Flex” play allows you to miss a selection and still profit but there’s a 3-player minimum per “Flex” entry.

Featured Promo: All first-time PrizePicks users that deposit and use promo code OUTKICK1 will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100. Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Sign up today and don’t forget to use our promo code OUTKICK1 for a special welcome bonus!

PrizePicks 3-Player “Power” play in Falcons at Panthers

PrizePicks Play #1: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota “less” than 155.5 passing yards

There could be windy and rainy weather conditions in Falcons-Panthers. Tropical Storm Nicole is supposed to impact Florida Wednesday and make its way up to the Carolinas Thursday night to Friday morning.

Aside from the weather, Mariota is likely to throw for less than 155.5 yards. Mariota is a dual-threat quarterback in a run-heavy offense. He averages 6.7 rushing attempts per game and has thrown for less than 150 yards in five of his last six games.

Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota scrambles during the 2nd half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Falcons have the second-highest rushing play rate in the NFL behind the Chicago Bears. They kept running the ball when their best running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, was sidelined with an injury from Week 5-8.

Furthermore, Atlanta has a strength-on-weakness edge over Carolina on the ground. The Falcons are fourth in rushing yards per game and the Panthers are 28th in rushing yards per game allowed.

Lastly, I like Atlanta to win this game and control the pace by running the ball, which correlates with my next PrizePicks play.

PrizePicks Play #2: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson “more” than 53.5 rushing yards

Patterson’s rushing yards prop is 54.5-55.5 at sportsbooks so we are getting a good number with PrizePicks. Also, Patterson averages 76.8 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry. He is the 10th-highest graded running back by Pro Football Focus and was ninth in 2021.

The Falcons have a legitimate chance to win the NFC South this season and Patterson is one of their best offensive players. Atlanta will get Patterson touches regardless of the weather situation or game script.

PrizePicks Play #3: Panthers WR D.J. Moore “more” than 57.5 receiving yards

Moore balled in the first Falcons-Panthers meeting this season in Week 8. He caught 6 balls for 152 yards including a game-tying 62-yard TD pass in Carolina’s 37-34 overtime loss in Atlanta.

But, Moore got flagged for excessive celebration after the TD for allegedly removing his helmet while still on the field. The 15-yard penalty pushed the Panthers’ PAT attempt to a 48-yard field goal, which was missed leading to overtime.

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore catches a TD pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Moore will be motivated to get redemption for his blunder against Atlanta’s weak secondary. The Falcons’ pass defense has the second-worst success rate. Part of the reason Moore balled vs. the Falcons in Week 8 is that Atlanta is missing shutdown CB A.J. Terrell.

Finally, Moore has gained “more” than 57.5 receiving yards in six of his last seven games vs. the Falcons with five different starting quarterbacks.

Featured Promo: All first-time PrizePicks users that deposit and use promo code OUTKICK1 will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100. Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Sign up today and don’t forget to use our promo code OUTKICK1 for a special welcome bonus!

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.