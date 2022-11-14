PrizePicks for Eagles vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football

That was a pretty awesome way to start my relationship with PrizePicks and OutKick – last Monday I gave out a four play winner that paid us 10:1. A $20 bet gave us $200. It always feels good to get the first winner out of the way, but this is a “what have you done for me lately” business so here we go again.

For those that aren’t familiar with PrizePicks, it is a pretty neat concept. They basically are doing player prop offers that you have to parlay into a payout. You’re betting over or under on a set line, but no juice is involved in it. You can put up to five picks in it and if you’re willing to take a bit less of a payout, you can do a Flex Play which allows you to lose a leg or two and still get some return.

Featured Promo: All first-time PrizePicks users that deposit and use promo code OUTKICK1 will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100. Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Sign up today and don’t forget to use our promo code OUTKICK1 for a special welcome bonus!

Let’s start with Jalen Hurts. Do we think he is actually going to need to throw in this game? Probably not, but he is in the conversation for NFL MVP and this is a primetime game so we can expect that he will probably put on a show. The line for his passing yards is 242.5, which is fair, but he’s exceeded this number five times on the season in eight games. Two of those times were 243 yards – so you might be getting pretty tight number. He has faced the Commanders once this season and it was on the road. He racked up 340 yards against them – the most he’s had on the season. That wasn’t even a game that he needed to keep throwing as the Eagles were winning 24-8. I like him to throw more than the 242.5 yards.

Miles Sanders is the next leg that I’m looking at and we are going to play him with the over on his rushing yards. He’s posted at just 68.5 yards which he’s surpassed in his last three games and four of his past five games. He didn’t get there against the Commanders in their first matchup this year, but I think that was more because the passing game was going so well. I think he will likely get 18 carries or so and if he does and averages 4 yards per carry, we will be fine.

My final play in this one is Taylor Heinicke fewer than 33.5 pass attempts. He’s actually a decent quarterback, so I am slightly nervous about this because if Washington gets down quickly, they will need to throw a lot. I’m thinking they can keep the game somewhat close though. I also think they will try to run on the Eagles to keep the Eagle’s offense off the field as much as possible. He hasn’t thrown more than 33 pass attempts in his three games this season.

A $20 bet for us here returns $100. If you wanted to do a Flex Play or something go for it. Have fun with this, we see a lot of good stuff with PrizePicks and you should look to enjoy it but have fun with it too.

