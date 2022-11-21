PrizePicks For 49ers Vs. Cardinals On Monday Night Football

We are back with yet another PrizePicks post for Monday Night Football. This is the third I’ve done and we’ve gone 1-1 in the posts already. The first one was a nice 10x return so I was really pleased with that result, but last week’s plays were largely forgettable. Now we head into a game between the Cardinals and 49ers and we turn to the player prop market to make a parlay.

What is PrizePicks? Glad you asked. In the most basic form, it is player prop parlays. There is a sprinkle of fantasy or daily fantasy in there as you can wager on someone’s fantasy point production if you’d like. But, the coolest thing to me about PrizePicks is this: you aren’t paying juice. You need at least two players in your bet, but if you do more than that you can make it a FLEX play and in return for giving up a bit of the value, you can protect yourself if some of the legs don’t hit.

Featured Promo: All first-time PrizePicks users that deposit and use promo code OUTKICK1 will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100. Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Sign up today and don’t forget to use our promo code OUTKICK1 for a special welcome bonus!

Tonight we are looking at the lady’s man himself, Jimmy G. This year hasn’t been anything spectacular from Garoppolo, but he’s done fine with his opportunity. Let’s start by looking at the lines here though. We have 49ers -8 which means the books are expecting a rather easy win (this game is being played in Mexico City, not Arizona). The total is also 43, which simply that the 49ers are expected to score less than four touchdowns. This leads me to believe that the 49ers are probably not going to be airing the ball out in this one. The Cardinals are allowing opponents to get almost 262 passing yards against them each week right now, but the 49ers might not need to. He’s only exceeded his 243.5 yards posted in three of the eight games he’s played. I like under on it.

Next, I’m taking George Kittle under 41.5 receiving yards. If Garoppolo goes under, it tends to be that Kittle will too. That’s logical as he’s the one that slings it, but Kittle hasn’t been great this season and was dealing with injuries so that’s part of the concern. He’s right now coming off of two straight games with less than 40 yards and only seven targets over his last two games. Kittle has the potential to break out at any time. I just don’t think it will be this game.

The 49ers are very tough against the run. On the year, they are averaging just 82.7 yards per game against them from their opponent’s running game. I’m not 100% sure who will start this game at quarterback, but I think it will be a challenge for the Cardinals runners either way. If Kyler Murray starts, I think you’ll see a spy that might be able to help with stopping the run, and if he doesn’t they likely will load the box to dare the backup to throw on them. I’m playing fewer than 47.5 rush yards for James Conner. He’s only exceeded this total three times on the year and only once came in a loss.

That’s my official play. If you want to add something in a Flex Play, I’d look at Garoppolo with over 1.5 rush yards. He’s done it in most games, and while the kneel-down will hurt you, if he escapes once, he should get more than enough to get what we need here. You’re not asking for a lot, but I do feel like it is a risk as he isn’t a really mobile quarterback.

A $20 bet will give us $80 in winnings. If you do the Flex Play you could hit them all and get a different payout and different amount depending on how many cash. Play around with it though, it’s a different concept and so far, I’ve found it enjoyable.

