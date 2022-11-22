PrizePicks 3-Leg ‘Power’ Play: NFL Thanksgiving Games

Perhaps the GOAT of American holidays — Thanksgiving — brings us food, football, and gambling. Outside of the usual ways to get extra skin in the game, check out PrizePicks for daily fantasy sports (DFS). Imma hit all three NFL Turkey Day games for my 3-leg “power” play.

Instead of building a standard DFS lineup, with PrizePicks, you assemble 2-, 3-, 4-, 5- or 6-player entries. At PrizePicks, you don’t compete against other people, but rather vs. PrizePicks‘ projections.

Even sports bettors can enjoy PrizePicks because their “Flex” or “Power” plays are similar to betting on player props. Choose whether a player will get “more” or “less” than the stat chosen.

In the “Power” play, all the selections must be correct to win. While the “Flex” play allows you to miss a selection and still profit but there’s a 3-player minimum per “Flex” entry.

PrizePicks Play #1: Bills RB Devin Singletary ‘more’ than 0.5 rushing, receiving or passing TD

The opening game of the NFL’s 2022 Thanksgiving slate is the Buffalo Bills playing their second-straight game at Ford Field, this time against the Detroit Lions.

When shopping for PrizePicks legs, I like to compare their lines to the lines available at legal U.S. sportsbooks. Well, Singletary has the third- or fourth-best odds of any player to score an “anytime TD” at -125 in the three Thanksgiving football games.

Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary scores a TD against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Also, Buffalo’s coaching staff needs to take some responsibility off of QB Josh Allen‘s shoulders. Allen will need to use his arm and legs come playoff time.

Given Allen’s current elbow issue, it would make sense for the Bills to run the ball more. Singletary’s red-zone touches have increased from two to five to nine over the past three weeks.

He’s rushed for three TDs over his last two games and Detroit is tied for the third-most rushing TDs allowed to opposing RBs (12) this season.

Play #2: New York Giants QB Daniel Jones ‘more’ than 190.5 pass yards

The Giants are heavy underdogs (+9.5) when they visit the Dallas Cowboys for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium Thanksgiving.

Based on the betting spread, the G-Men will be playing from behind and Jones can go Over 190.5 passing yards in garbage time. Jones has thrown for at least 196 yards in seven of his last 10 losses dating back to last season.

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NY’s passing attack is atrocious for various reasons such as poor pass protection and a subpar WR room. But, Jones averages 193.7 passing yards per game and has thrown for 196 or more yards in five of his 10 starts this year.

Finally, Jones has thrown for at least 196 yards in four of his five career starts vs. the Cowboys. The only start against Dallas Jones passed for fewer than 196 yards he exited early with an injury.

Play #3: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ‘more’ than 0.5 receiving yards (PROMO)

We got a “promo on a promo” here but when I logged into my PrizePicks account I noticed that they were running a special to add Jefferson “more” than 0.5 receiving yards.

It’s available until right before the kickoff of the NFL’s primetime Thanksgiving game between the New England Patriots at the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson celebrates his 1st quarter 5-yard TD catch by doing “The Griddy” against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I don’t think I really have to sell the value of Jefferson gaining one or more receiving yards Thursday. But, Jefferson is fourth in receptions in the NFL (72), second in yards per game (109.3), and sixth in yards per reception (15.3).

Truth be told, I was shopping for Jefferson’s “less” than receiving yards prop (85.5 receiving yards) because Bill Belichick usually takes away his opponent’s biggest weapon. But, it would be insane to not throw this promo into our Thanksgiving PrizePicks “power” play.

