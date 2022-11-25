PrizePicks 3-Leg ‘Power’ Play In NFL Week 12

Let’s get a little more skin in the game for NFL Week 12 card by heading over to PrizePicks for daily fantasy sports (DFS). My 3-leg “power” play includes looks in Sunday Night Football, a rematch of last year’s exciting Falcons-Commanders game, and a cross-conference battle of Raiders-Seahawks.

Rather than building a standard DFS lineup, with PrizePicks, you assemble 2-, 3-, 4-, 5- or 6-player entries. At PrizePicks, you don’t compete against other people, but rather vs. PrizePicks‘ projections.

Even sports bettors can enjoy PrizePicks because their “Flex” or “Power” plays are similar to betting on player props. Choose whether a player will get “more” or “less” than the stat chosen.

In the “Power” play, all the selections must be correct to win. While the “Flex” play allows you to miss a selection and still profit but there’s a 3-player minimum per “Flex” entry.

PrizePicks Play #1: Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones “more” than 57.5 rushing yards

I’m expecting a bounce-back game out of Jones in Week 12 when the Packers head to the City of Brotherly Love for a Sunday Night Football showdown vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones goes from playing the best rushing defense in the NFL by rushing success rate allowed in Week 11 (Tennessee Titans) to the worst in Philly. Jones is ninth in yards per rush (5.4) and eighth in total rushing yards (778).

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones rushes during the 2nd quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

It would make sense from a strategic standpoint for the Packers to try and keep the Eagles’ prolific offense off the field by working the run game. Green Bay already has the second-slowest neutral-situation pace in the NFL so the Packers are used to taking the air out of the ball.

With that in mind, Jones has gotten at least 10 carries in six games this season and has rushed for at least 63 yards in five of those contests.

Play #2: Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin “more” than 60.5 receiving yards

The Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at FedExField for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff and these teams met last year.

Washington beat Atlanta in a 34-30 thriller and both Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke and McLaurin lit up the Falcons. Heinicke targeted McLaurin a team-high 13 times. McLaurin caught six of those balls for 123 yards and 2 TDs.

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin catches a TD pass while defended by Atlanta Falcons FS Erik Harris last season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For whatever reason, Heinicke treats McLaurin like a No. 1 WR while previous Washington starting QB Carson Wentz did not.

Since Heinicke made his first start of 2022 in Week 7, McLaurin is averaging 85.0 receiving yards per game. McLaurin has gained at least 73 receiving yards in three of his five games.

Play #3: Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs “less” than 83.5 rushing yards

It kills me to write this because I have Jacobs on my fantasy team and I really need him to go off against the Seattle Seahawks. But, I just don’t see it happening.

According to Pro Football Focus, Las Vegas’s offensive line has the worst run-blocking mismatch in all of Week 12. Furthermore, Seattle’s defense has the fifth-best rushing success rate allowed.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is getting tackled by Indianapolis Colts LB Bobby Okereke at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Getty Images)

Also, 83.5 rushing yards is a high number. The legal U.S. sportsbooks have Jacobs’ rushing yards prop listed at around 81.5 so we are getting value on the Under for PrizePicks’ projection. Jacobs has rushed for 78 or fewer yards in six of his 10 games this season, including three of the last four.

Finally, the Raiders sent two of their best offensive players to the IR recently: TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow. It’ll be easier for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to focus his defense’s attention on stopping Jacobs.

