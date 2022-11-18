PrizePicks 3-Leg ‘Power’ Play In NFL Week 11

An awesome way to heighten the stakes of a jam-packed NFL Week 11 slate is by heading over to PrizePicks for daily fantasy sports (DFS). My 3-leg “power” play includes two AFC division matchups and the Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants.

Rather than building a standard DFS lineup, with PrizePicks, you assemble 2-, 3-, 4-, 5- or 6-player entries. At PrizePicks, you don’t compete against other people, but rather vs. PrizePicks‘ projections.

Even sports bettors can enjoy PrizePicks because their “Flex” or “Power” plays are similar to betting on player props. Choose whether a player will get “more” or “less” than the stat chosen.

In the “Power” play, all the selections must be correct to win. While the “Flex” play allows you to miss a selection and still profit but there’s a 3-player minimum per “Flex” entry.

PrizePicks Play #1: New York Jets QB Zach Wilson “less” than 190.5 passing yards

The Jets head to Gillette Stadium Sunday for their second meeting of the season with the New England Patriots. I’m essentially betting that Wilson can’t repeat his Week 8 performance vs. the Patriots when he passed for a career-best 355 yards.

New England’s defense is first in the NFL in both dropback expected points added per play and dropback success rate.

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson scrambles during a game vs. the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wilson completed just 20-of-41 passes vs. the Patriots in Week 8 and his three interceptions were the main reason the Jets lost. NY will use more of its ground game in Week 11 to keep Wilson from making the costly error.

Also, the weather conditions could be worse for passing offenses. In Jets-Patriots Week 8, the temperature was 57 degrees with only 2 mph winds. For this week’s meeting, the weather forecast is predicting temperatures in the mid-30s and wind speeds in the mid-teens.

I envision Jets-Patriots in Week 11 being one of those old-school, hard-nosed football games in the northeast where field position and defense play a larger role. But, even if NY tries to air it out, New England has the defense to hold Wilson to “less” than 190.5 passing yards.

Play #2: Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff “less” than 230.5 passing yards

The Lions take a two-game winning streak into MetLife Stadium Sunday to play the red-hot New York Giants. This is both a bet on the Giants’ pass defense as well as a fade against Goff.

NY has allowed 215 or fewer passing yards in six of its nine games this year and Goff has thrown for less than 230 yards in three of his last five games.

Also, Goff notoriously struggles in bad weather and the weather forecast for Lions-Giants in NY Sunday is predicting sub-40-degree temperatures with 17 mph winds.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lastly, the strength of the Giants’ defense is stopping the run and two of Detroit’s starting WRs have “poor” matchups against their CB defender from NY (per Pro Football Focus).

Given the weather conditions and matchups, the Lions would be wise to run the ball, making it more likely Goff passes for 230 yards or less.

Play #3: Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon “less” than 67.5 rushing yards

AFC North rivals clash in Week 11 when the Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium Sunday. The rationale behind this pick is to fade Mixon off a career day with one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL.

Mixon had a career-high five total TDs last week against a terrible Carolina Panthers team. But, Mixon has rushed for more than 62 yards in only three of his nine games this season.

Furthermore, the Steelers are sixth in rushing yards allowed per game and the Bengals have a subpar run-blocking matchup, according to Pro Football Focus.

Finally, taking away Mixon will be a priority in Pittsburgh’s defensive game plan because Cincy WR Ja’Marr Chase isn’t in the lineup so that’s one less thing to worry about.

