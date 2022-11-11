PrizePicks 3-Leg ‘Power’ Play In NFL Week 10

There’s plenty of action on the NFL Week 10 slate but if you want a little more skin in the game then hit up PrizePicks for daily fantasy sports (DFS). Two of the matchups I’m looking at are the NFL’s first-ever Germany game and America’s Team vs. the Cheeseheads.

Even sports bettors can enjoy PrizePicks because their “Flex” or “Power” plays are similar to betting on player props. Choose whether a player will get “more” or “less” than the stat chosen.

Instead of building a standard DFS lineup, with PrizePicks, you assemble 2-, 3-, 4- or 5-player entries. At PrizePicks, players don’t compete against other people, but rather vs. PrizePicks‘ projections.

In the “Power” play, all the selections must be correct to win. While the “Flex” play allows you to miss a selection and still profit but there’s a 3-player minimum per “Flex” entry.

Featured Promo: All first-time PrizePicks users that deposit and use promo code OUTKICK1 will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100.

PrizePicks Play #1: Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker “more” than 75.5 rushing yards

The Seahawks meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first-ever NFL game in Germany. Set your alarm clocks because kickoff at Allianz Arena in Munich is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

This is my favorite play because Walker has been killing it since taking over as Seattle’s first-string RB for an injured Rashaad Penny.

Walker is averaging 5.1 yards per rush and has rushed for more than 87 yards in five of his last six games. He is sixth in rushing yards over expectation per attempt, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker celebrates a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Tampa’s defense is 21st in yards per rush allowed (4.6) and 23rd in rushing yards per game allowed (125.2). The Bucs can’t load the box to stop the run because Seahawks QB Geno Smith is having a career year. Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage over expectation and third in QB Rating.

Also, one of the knocks on Seattle coach Pete Carroll was calling too many run plays and not letting former QB Russell Wilson cook. But, Carroll wanting to “establish the run” helps this PrizePicks‘ leg.

Finally, 75.5 rushing yards is a good number for Walker because his rushing yards prop is lined at 77.5-78.5 across most sportsbooks.

PrizePicks Play #2: Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett “more” than 225.5 passing yards

The Miami Dolphins host Cleveland at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday. Browns-Dolphins has the second-highest total on the Week 10 slate (49.5). As in the oddsmakers are expecting a shootout.

While Brissett won’t outgun Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa, The Dolphins’ defense is suspect and Brissett’s passing yards total is too low.

Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Miami has the fifth-worst pass-defense success rate and is 25th in net yards per attempt. Brissett has thrown for at least 230 yards in five consecutive games. Also, the Dolphins might load the box to stop the Browns’ elite ground game.

Lastly, I think Miami puts it on Cleveland Sunday. If the Dolphins go up big then the Browns might abandon the run game and air it out. “Garbage time” could be a good thing for Brissett’s passing yard total as long as Cleveland doesn’t bench the starters.

PrizePicks Play #3: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers “less” than 240.5 passing yards

Rodgers faces his former coach Mike McCarthy Sunday when the Packers host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If anyone is going to know Rodgers’ few weaknesses, it should be McCarthy.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is doing a hell of a job this season. The Cowboys’ defense is third in net passing yards per attempt (4.9) and fourth in passing yards allowed per game (178). Also, Green Bay’s offense is ravaged by injury.

Several Packers offensive starters missed practice earlier this week such as two offensive linemen (David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins), two WRs (Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins), and Rodgers himself.

Rodgers has struggled this season due in part to former No. 1 WR Davante Adams going to the Las Vegas Raiders in a sign-and-trade this offseason.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reacts after a play in the second half against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The reigning back-to-back MVP has thrown for less than 240.5 yards in five of his nine games in 2022. His QBR has fallen from an NFL-leading 79.8 in 2020 and 69.1 in 2021 to 36.3 this season (ranked 28th).

Granted, Rodgers passed for 291 yards last weekend vs. the Detroit Lions. But, the Lions have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and Rodgers threw three interceptions for the first time since 2017 vs. Detroit.

The Cowboys will be at peak motivation. Dallas is in a division race, McCarthy gets to face the guy who pushed him out of Green Bay and Rodgers has owned Dallas in recent seasons.

PrizePicks 3-pick “Power Play” with Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, and Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett.

