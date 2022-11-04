PrizePicks’ 2-Play In The Tennessee-Georgia ‘Game Of The Century’

The only way to make Saturday’s college football slate more awesome is by getting action on the games by playing daily fantasy sports (DFS) with our friends, PrizePicks.

Why not focus our PrizePicks entry on what’s being dubbed by some as the Game of the Century?

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) Saturday in an SEC battle at Sanford Stadium in Athens for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Instead of building a standard DFS lineup, with PrizePicks, you assemble 2-, 3-, 4- or 5-player entries. At PrizePicks, players don’t compete against other people, but rather vs. PrizePicks‘ projections.

I’m more of a sports bettor than a DFS player yet PrizePicks is still fun because their “Flex” or “Power” plays are similar to betting on player props. Choose whether a player will get “more” or “less” than the stat chosen.

In the “Power” play, all the selections must be correct to win. While the “Flex” play allows you to miss a selection and still profit but there’s a 3-player minimum per “Flex” entry.

Featured Promo: All first-time PrizePicks users that deposit and use promo code OUTKICK1 will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100. Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Sign up today and don’t forget to use our promo code OUTKICK1 for a special welcome bonus!

PrizePicks 2-Player “Power” play in Tennessee at Georgia

Pick #1: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker “More” than 19.5 pass completions

The 1st thing you have to do when shopping for player props is project the game flow and outcome. I’m feeling a back and forth game that is competitive into the 4th quarter.

There’s no world where UT smashes Georgia so badly that the Vols play their backups in the 2nd half and Hooker will play all of Tennessee’s offensive snaps.

Since UT has been in control of most games this season, Hooker doesn’t need to drop back to pass many times per game. But, Hooker has completed more than 19.5 passes in all three Tennessee’s one-score games.

In Week 2, Tennessee need overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 34-27 and Hooker had season highs in both attempts (42) and completions (27).

Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker throws a pass in the 2nd quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Two weeks later vs. Florida, Hooker attempted his 2nd-most passes in a game this season (28) with the 2nd-most completions (22). Florida-Tennessee was a dogfight 38-33 and was UT’s 2nd one-score game of the year.

The only other one-score game Tennessee has played in this season was when the Vols upset the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 in Knoxville last month. Hooker connected on 21-of-30 throws, which was Hooker’s 3rd-most completions and attempts in 2022.

Because the sportsbooks project Tennessee-Georgia as a one-score game with the Bulldogs as an 8-point favorite, Hooker will have the necessary to cash the 1st leg of our PrizePicks entry. And since Hooker leads the SEC in completion rate at 71.2%, he’ll complete more than 19.5 passes.

Pick #1: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett “More” than 11.5 rushing yards

One of my favorite player prop angles is betting Over the rushing yards total for a QB that’s the least mobile of the two in that game.

The rationale is the competitor in the less mobile QB activates and he wants to show he can also pick up yards on the ground.

In this case, Bennett is the less mobile QB. Bennett has only attempted 28 rushes to Hooker’s 73 rushing attempts this season.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Hooker is a bigger running threat, Bennett isn’t a statue in the pocket. Bennett rushed for more than 11.5 yards in 10 of his 14 games last season but just three this year. One of which was against the Vols when Bennett rushed for 40 yards on 8 carries.

However, Bennett has five rushing TDs on the year and is capable of gaining more than 11.5 rushing yards. Bennett will have to Saturday because Georgia’s offense needs to put up points vs. Tennessee.

The Bulldogs’ defense is good but they cannot make up for a subpar offensive performance against this dynamic Tennessee offense.

We’ll see a “kitchen sink” game out of Georgia’s offense Saturday, which includes Bennett using his legs to make some plays.

2-Player “Power” Play from PrizePicks for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs.

