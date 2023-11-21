Prince Harry And His Muffed Puck Drop Show He’s Not A Hockey Guy (Not That Anyone Thought He Was)

Videos by OutKick

The Vancouver Canucks played host to everyone’s favorite Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Monday night. And Harry was even given the great honor of handling ceremonial puck drop duties.

His performance made it very clear that he is definitely not a hockey guy, and may have lost some respect in the eyes of Canadians from Newfoundland to British Columbia.

So, why on Earth invite these jet-setting, Spotify-swindling eco-hypocrites anyway? Well, Canada still has some weird ties to Great Britain. I think that’s why they put a “U” in the word “color” and flip-flop the last two letters of “center” too.

However, Harry wasn’t just there because of Canada’s history with the UK. Instead, he dropped the puck at Monday’s Canucks-Sharks game because his grandma did it one time.

Yup, Queen Elizabeth II did that very same thing 22 years ago at a game that was also between the Canucks and Sharks.

22 years is a strange anniversary to celebrate, and also, who cares if his grandma did something? My Grandpa hit a hole-in-one like 25 or 30 years ago during a charity golf tournament for the Special Olympics. I’m no Prince Harry, but I can’t imagine the course inviting me to commemorate the occasion. They won’t have me come out to shank a ceremonial tee shot into the woods because of something my grandpa did decades earlier.

Still, the Duke of Sussex is a big name and has done some great stuff for veterans the world over, so that sure seems puck-drop-worthy. However, his performance left a lot to be desired.

Harry walked out on the frigid ice — which did not appear to bring back painful memories of the frostbitten weiner he wrote about in his book like I thought it might — for the ceremonial faceoff between Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes and San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl.

It’s tough to muff a ceremonial puck drop, period. It’s especially tough with the Canucks wearing those immaculate Flying Spaghetti throwbacks.

Still, Harry found a way by forgetting about the “drop” in “ceremonial puck drop”

Prince Harry drops the puck between Quinn Hughes and Tomas Hertl before tonight's #Canucks game pic.twitter.com/KdmPjyazw7 — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) November 21, 2023

Prince Harry Freezes In The Moment, Had To Be Told To Quit Smiling And Drop Puck

I think he would’ve stood there until well into the second period had Hertl not said something to him.

“I actually had to tell him [to drop the puck] because he keeps holding and smiling,” Hertl said, per The New York Post. “I’d say ‘it’s time to drop it’ but it’s a cool moment. For sure I will remember that one.”

Do you realize how long you have to stand there before the visiting player has to tell you to hurry up and drop the puck?

Actually, I think we do, it was as long as Harry was standing there before Hertl gave him the ol’ “C’mon, guy.”

I’m not saying I’d rip the “C” off of Quinn Hughes’ jersey for not speaking up. However, If I was Canucks bench boss Rick Tocchet, I’d have that moment filed away in my mental Rolodex. You’re going to let the visitors dictate the ceremonial puck drop? A leader would’ve told the guy who was never going to be King to hurry up so the team could go ahead and hand the Sharks a loss, which they did by a score of 3-1.

Tough look for Harry, but hey it could’ve been worse. I can’t imagine he’d fare much better on the mound for a first pitch.

The dude’s a hell of a cricket bowler, so he’d probably bounce it way before the plate. That’s awesome in cricket (I think) but terrible on the diamond.

