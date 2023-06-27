Pride Month Has Gone Too Far As Rainbow Mafia Targets Children | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Pride month went from rainbows, love and acceptance to – let’s call it what it is – an international child grooming freak show complete with nudity, bondage and eyeball searing debauchery aimed toward children.

And I have some Final Thoughts.

I am not gay, or lesbian or bisexual or trans or queer or whatever the rest of the letters in the ever-growing acronym stand for, but I’ve never had an issue with Pride Month.

I’m all about people living their lives, doing what they want to do on their own time, and celebrating who they are.

But that was UNTIL this moment started brazenly and openly targeting children.

What are we doing here?

Members of the rainbow mafia and their apologists have maintained that notion and narrative is a bigoted, homophobic, transphobic conspiracy theory.

Really? Ok. Then please explain this.

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

They said it. Not me.

Now to be fair, I’m quite sure not all members of the LGBTQ community feel this way or cosign this kind of thing, but it would sure be nice to hear from more of them, ya know beyond just the conservative ones. It would be nice if someone would denounce this kind of thing.

Oh, and maybe also this…

What you’re seeing there – and I apologize to you and your eyes – is a “clothing optional” pride event in Washington Square Park, New York City.

Again, I am not a member of the rainbow community but I still fail to see how this has anything to do with equality or civil rights for gay people.

Ya know, maybe it’s just me but you’d think if you are truly seeking acceptance, equality and tolerance you could … I don’t know … keep your clothes on?

But as bad as that is. That display has nothing on “Pride” up North in Trudeau controlled Communist Canada.

If you think New York or California pride events are tough to look at. Well, Toronto, Canada is coming in hot with a, “hold my Bud Light.”

Yes, that is the Bud Light sponsored stage at Toronto Pride and in case you were wondering.. I don’t think that beer brand will ever recover and neither will my eyes which have now been assaulted.

But that’s not all Toronto Pride has to offer.

There’s more.

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 25 – Blaine from Totally Naked Toronto, enjoys a coffee before the parade. Thousands gathered during Pride Week for the massive Pride Parade that saw the pride community parade along Bloor Street to Yonge Street to Dundas Street West in Toronto. June 25, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Wholesome. Lovely.

But let me get this straight, no pun intended, the Toronto Blue Jays got rid of a pitcher for posting a pro-Christian/anti-grooming reel to Instagram but that city endorses and condones this?

Canada is a lost cause, man. I guess that’s what 2 COVID shots and 5 boosters will do to a p-population.

Build walls on the northern and southern borders and let’s be done with it.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

