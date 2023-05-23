Pride Isn’t About Equality, It’s About Special Treatment | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

It may not be June, but major corporations want you to know, Pride Month is coming!

And I have some Final Thoughts.

There is a whole month dedicated to LGBTQ++*- pride, and while that month is I guess, June, corporations big and small in this new found US of Gay want you to know it’s never too early to push this propaganda on customers, nationwide.

This goes far beyond the traditional “rainbow” symbol and into a modern-day gay propaganda push that appears to be less about equality and for more about special treatment and forced celebration of the sexual preferences of the minority of the population.

Take Target, for example, a once classier version of Walmart that has gone full woke and full gay with its wide-ranging pride-themed line. This isn’t just some rainbow folks, this is pride on steroids.

You’ll notice these items are in kid’s sizes because that’s just what every kiddo needs, a shirt that says “queer” and a backpack to match. But the Left will tell you this isn’t grooming, it’s just “tolerance”- like somehow it’s necessary to discuss sexual preferences with minors and push them into a category at a young age all in the name of “love” and “inclusion.”

No. And in addition, the 0.01% of the population that identifies as “trans” will be so relieved to know Target now offers penis-tucking pockets for swimwear.

DESSAU, SAXONY-ANHALT, GERMANY – 2023/05/20: A kid with a pride flags takes part in Christopher Street Day parade. Christopher Street Day (CSD) is an annual LGBTQ+ celebration and demonstration for the rights of LGBTQ+ people held in various cities in Germany’s and Switzerland. Similar events in other countries are called Pride Parades. In Dessau CSD celebration resumed in 2022 after a break of more than twenty years. This year it was held for the second time and gathered about two thousand participants. (Photo by Yauhen Yerchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Why do you want kids picking out and pledging allegiance to a sexual preference before they can even operate a motor vehicle?!

But this isn’t just a Target thing. Name a major company, they’ve got some kind of gay outreach prominently displayed for the month of June- and obviously well before and after.

Here’s Ford Motors with a tribute to the “gayest truck.”

Just what we needed, the sexual preferences of a minority of the population plastered on the side of a vehicle! How inclusive!

And I say all of this as someone who doesn’t give a hoot if you’re gay or trans or whatever. I just don’t understand how this whole thing got so twisted. Pride is a personal thing- it’s a personal celebration of one’s self.

Why, then, does the world have to validate it?

If the goal of the LGBTQ movement is equality, why demand special treatment, special parades, a special month, a special symbol, special nights at sporting events… It seems to me the vocal minority of this movement doesn’t wanna equality… It wants special treatment and forced validation!



Be who you are, love who you love and do what you wanna do, but why do I, and the rest of the population, have to celebrate your sexual preferences?

Doesn’t that seem a little odd?

I really don’t care if you want to date dudes or girls or cross dress or whatever – keep it away from kids and don’t make me applaud it and we’re good.

It really could be as simple as that, folks!

But those are just my Final Thoughts.

