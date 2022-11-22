Price Of Thanksgiving Rises Another 20 Percent Under Biden

The price of Thanksgiving dinner rose another 20% this year, under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

The Farm Bureau found the average Thanksgiving dinner for 10 eaters now costs $64.05, at $6.50 per person. Last year, that number sat at $53.31, already a sizable uptick from the previous year.

All in, Thanksgiving dinner had cost $46.90 under Donald Trump. The same dinner now costs $20 more with Joe Biden in office.

Do not show the below chart to the person hosting this year’s dinner. (Or do show them if you hope to change their vote in 2024.)

Not good, Joe.

A centerpiece turkey cost, on average, $28.96 this season. That’s a 21% increase from the prior year.

But, hey, at least Biden saved Americans $0.16 on July 4, 2021. In case you didn’t “Ketchup on the news” — as the Biden admin put it — the White House Twitter account once bragged about the big savings:

In case you were wondering if the Biden admin tweeted out a chart comparing July 4 costs from 2021 to 2022, the answer is no.

This past Independence Day cookout cost Americans an average of 20% more than the previous year. And that was even the case for those who cheaped out on less-than-satisfying hotdog brands.

So, we suggest one combats rampant this Thanksgiving by cutting out the green peas. Let’s be honest, those slimy peas always end up untouched on the plate of the person who says they like peas but were just too full to finish.

Here is the list of prices for the most common Thanksgiving dishes for the year 2022, per the Farm Bureau:

16-pound turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21%)

14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22%)

Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.28 (up 18%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.84 (up 16%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.96 (up 11%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 88 cents (up 8%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.57 (down 14%)

Just wait until Christmas shopping begins. Little Johnny will have to settle for an earlier, cheaper installment of “GTA” on his Xbox.

#Bidenflation.