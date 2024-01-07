Preston Smith Wears Astro Boy’s Boots For Gameday

Videos by OutKick

Preston Smith and the Packers want to stomp on their divisional rival, the Chicago Bears, to secure the final NFC Wild Card spot. Smith brought the footwear to get the job done.

The final weekend of the regular season is here, and Preston Smith saved his best look for last. Smith arrived at Lambeau Field on Sunday wearing the infamous MSCHF (yes, ‘mischief’) boots that caused an online craze in 2023.

The cartoonishly red and rubbery, big boots stole the spotlight. Smith looks to do the same on Sunday for the Pack’s ‘win and get in’ game. The estimated retail price for these Astro Boy-like boots stands at around $250 – 300.

Green Bay’s social media highlighted several player walk-ins on Sunday; none of them as eye-catching as Smith. The veteran has 46 combined tackles and eight sacks on the year.

As previously declared on OutKick, NFL players generally dressed better than NBA players. Yes, even with Smith’s “Big Red Boots.”

Green Bay will take on Chicago at 4:30 p.m. (EST). Would you wear the big, red boots? Sound off: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

With a look like this, Smith can only hope that Green Bay walks away with the win rather than fall flat on their face.

Leave it to rich athletes to test run all of the clothes we normal people can’t afford or couldn’t stomach to purchase in good conscience.