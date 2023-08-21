Presidential Candidates Need To Address Future Lockdowns ⎮Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

As the presidential primaries near, OutKick’s Tomi Lahren is calling on ALL candidates to address lockdowns, vaccines and masking.

Tomi wants answers and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend to give her opinion while asking candidates to do the same.

“If we ever comply with Covid restrictions again, we deserve to fail as a country. Full stop,” wrote Tomi.

If we ever comply with Covid restrictions again, we deserve to fail as a country. Full stop. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 20, 2023

This was after Lahren asked all candidates, including former President Donald Trump, to address the previous policies put into place during the commencement of Covid.

Every single presidential candidate (including Trump) needs to answer whether or not they would lock down our country again and push masks and vaxxx!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 20, 2023

