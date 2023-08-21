Presidential Candidates Need To Address Future Lockdowns ⎮Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick
As the presidential primaries near, OutKick’s Tomi Lahren is calling on ALL candidates to address lockdowns, vaccines and masking.
Tomi wants answers and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend to give her opinion while asking candidates to do the same.
“If we ever comply with Covid restrictions again, we deserve to fail as a country. Full stop,” wrote Tomi.
This was after Lahren asked all candidates, including former President Donald Trump, to address the previous policies put into place during the commencement of Covid.
Catch Tomi Lahren on OutKick’s Tomi Lahren Is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for more fearless takes.