President Biden Says He Would Be ‘Very Fortunate’ To Run Against Trump In ’24

President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings continue to tank with no end in sight, still eagerly awaits a rematch with former President Donald Trump.

Following a NATO summit on Thursday, Biden was asked by a foreign journalist about Trump returning to office in 2024. Biden said he’d welcome the challenge of facing off against The Donald for a second consecutive election.

“The next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me.”

To be fair, neither Trump nor Biden has committed to a 2024 run. But Trump’s been loosely campaigning via rallies filled with fans who obviously still want to Make America Great Again. And one would have to assume that Biden would like an extra term to blame Russia for our exorbitant gas prices and unprecedented inflation.

"The next election, I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me." At NATO headquarters, President Biden responds to a reporter who asks what would happen if Donald Trump were to retake the White House in 2024 and attempt to undo his foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/jWu695q04D — The Hill (@thehill) March 25, 2022

Before commenting on a potential rematch with Trump, Biden told assembled media: “My focus of any election is on making sure that we retain the House and the United States Senate so that I have the room to continue to do the things that I’ve been able to do, in terms of grow the economy and deal in a rational way with American foreign policy. And lead the world. Be the leader of the free world.”

Umm, what? Read the room, Boss. Your presidency has gone about as smoothly as the maiden voyage of the Titanic.

Not only did President Biden insinuate that he’d have no problem topping Trump for a second time, he also boasted that — despite rumors that leaders of other nations fear and respect Trump but not Biden — governing officials from overseas consider him capable.

“One of the things that I take some solace from is I don’t think you’ll find any European leader who thinks that I am not up to the job,” said Biden. “And I mean that sincerely.”

And even if he’s not up to the job, it’s Russia’s fault anyway.

