President Biden Meets With Bills Safety Damar Hamlin To Discuss AEDs Bill

President Joe Biden was thrilled to meet with Denny Hamlin on Thursday before realizing he had the wrong guy.

Joe has a lot on his plate right now so, although the gentlemen don’t bare any actual resemblance and one races cars while the other pops opposing defenders, it could be nothing more than a simple slip.

We are only having a little fun. There’s no actual report that Sleepy Joe mistook “Damar” for “Denny” but he would have adjusted on the fly and chatted it up with one of NASCAR’s staples.

Turns out Denny likes to have fun taking shots at Biden as well — and his impression in on point.

Happy birthday to me. Still assharp as ever. pic.twitter.com/wZd3Qj2Fr5 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 19, 2022

Biden Meets With Damar Hamlin

In a photo-op meeting, Biden sat down with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old player who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest in January, to discuss Hamlin’s outreach in promoting CPR training and making AEDs (defibrillators) available to schools nationwide.

While the CTE jokes basically write themselves about Biden, the Prez did accomplish a noble deed of commending Hamlin for using his platform to spread awareness after nearly losing his life on the football field.

(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“Damar Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people,” Biden wrote in a statement.

The Commander-in-Chief didn’t stop there.

“And what’s more: he turned recovery into action – and our country is better for it. It was my honor to have him and his family here today. ”

Another strong statement from Biden on Hamlin’s return, especially that first part.

Hamlin has made the most out of his trip to D.C. to continue his “3 For Heart” initiative,

As relayed by OutKick’s Matt Reigle, Hamlin appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday to promote a bill titled the Access to AEDs Act, alongside U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, to help schools prepare for health emergencies with AEDs and training.

“For those of you who played sports, I’d imagine your experience was similar,” Hamlin said Wednesday. “With my coaches on the field and my family in the stands, we didn’t plan what would happen if a sudden cardiac arrest should happen to me or to one of my teammates.”

Hamlin’s bipartisan legislation will grant schools money to purchase defibrillators and boost CPR training.

Hamlin added Wednesday, “On Jan. 2, that all changed for me and my entire family, particularly my mom, Nina, and my dad, Mario, who are here with me today. Thankfully, the medical team with the Buffalo Bills was prepared, and they saved my life.

“Sudden cardiac arrest happens to more than 7,000 kids under the age of 18 every year in our country,” Hamlin said. “The majority of the kids impacted are student-athletes. Research shows that 1 in every 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk.”

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)