Premier League Soccer Player Collapses During Match In Terrifying Video

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed during a Premier League game against Bournemouth Saturday, leading to several chaotic minutes that saw players, coaches and medical staff surround Lockyer in the middle of the pitch.

The match was eventually called at 1-1 in the 59th minute with officials later releasing the following statement via Twitter:

“The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match.”

Shortly after, the official Luton account released its own statement, praising medical personnel on the scene and saying Lockyer was responsive while being taken off the field.

“We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital,” the team said in the statement.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.”

Premier League player Tom Lockyer collapses for second time since May

Obviously not a great situation, and you can tell it shook everyone up given the immediate reactions in the above videos.

Awesome crowd response, though. Kudos to them.

The kicker? This was the second time since May that Lockyer’s collapsed during a match. The Luton captain collapsed during a May 27 playoff match against Coventry City, and later had an operation to fix an atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Atrial fibrillation is a rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow. According to the American Heart Association, it can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.