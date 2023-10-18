Pregnant Woman Catches Her Husband Paying For Her Best Friend’s Content On OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

What do you do when you catch your husband subscribing to your best friend’s OnlyFans? If you’re a pregnant mom in Australia you call up a syndicated radio show.

Why not? You then assume a fake name and let your personal business fly on the airwaves for all to hear. It’s not going to solve anything, but at least you have the story off your chest.

Sophie, who is 24 weeks pregnant with her third child, did just that recently. The mom found out about her husband’s activities after a strange message popped up on his phone.

Pregnant woman catches husband subscribing to her best friend’s OnlyFans (Image Credit: Getty)

The message caused her to do some digging and she uncovered that her porn-addicted husband was paying for her friend’s content. Sophie shared her story on the Sydney radio show Will and Woody.

“Over the weekend, I found out my husband of seven years has been subscribing to my best friend’s OnlyFans page,” she said.

After sharing their sympathy with her, the hosts asked how she found out about his interesting subscribing habits. She opened up about his addiction and how she found out he was checking out her friend’s content.

“He has a certain addiction to a certain type of industry, which I’ve supported him (through),” she explained. “Then it kind of popped up in a message over the weekend, looked into it further, did some digging with the username and realized it was my best friend’s page.”

It’s Surprising With The Amount Of People On OnlyFans That This Doesn’t Happen More Often

The best friend confirmed that it was her OnlyFans page that Sophie’s husband was subscribed to. Sophie confronted her husband with her findings and let him know she she felt about the situation.

She didn’t sound surprised that he was blowing money on OnlyFans, only that he was doing so on her friend’s page. She said, “I just explained to him I didn’t think it would be someone so close to home.”

Sophie is trying to figure out what to do next with this information. She admitted, “Well that’s what we’re trying to figure out and that’s what I’m struggling with. How do you go forward from that?”

That’s a tough one. On the one hand Sophie has to be kind of happy the family’s hard earned money is going to support her friend. That’s a nice gesture.

On the other hand, you don’t want your husband subscribing to content of the adult variety. Especially if that adult content is of your best friend.

She might have to even the score by subscribing to his best friend’s OnlyFans or, if she’s up for it, she could launch her own page.

There aren’t any great solutions to this one, but I’m optimistic that these two will figure things out.