Predators vs Avalanche: Game 1 Picks

The Stanley Cup Playoffs kicked off Monday night that saw some surprising outcomes including two shutouts. One of which came at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs who kept defending champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning off the board all night.

The action continues tonight with four more games taking place.

OutKick Bets’ Kayla Knierim is previewing the Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche in Tuesday’s game of the day.

PointsBet SportsBook has the Avalanche listed as the puck line favorite with a total of 6.5.

While Colorado was one of the most dominant teams throughout the regular season, Knierim said the Predators were still able to hang with the top team in the Central Division.

“I know the obvious choice is to ride with Colorado tonight because they’ve been so dominating, but let’s not forget that the Preds went 3-1 against the avalanche during the regular season picking up the win in their last three straight meetings, even in that final game on the road at Denver.”

“Nashville’s last two meetings with Colorado came down to OT and a shootout that were both decided by one goal,” Knierim said.

Because the Predators’ regular-season record with the Avalanche and some close games, Knierim advised against taking the puck line and Colorado’s moneyline of -331.

Knierim said she’s looking at the total of 6.5 and likes the over for tonight.

“Going back to those 4 regular-season meetings the over went 4-0 that saw each game exceed this total of 6.5.”

One factor that could swing in Colorado’s favor is Nashville being without star goalie Juuse Saros for the first two games of this series. Saros is out with a left leg injury but is expected to return by Game 3.

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of tonight’s Predators vs Avalanche game:

