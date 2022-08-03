“Prey” looks like it’s going to be a legit movie.

The origin story for “Predator” drops on Hulu this Friday, and if the previews are an accurate indication of things to come, fans are in for a wild time.

The plot is described as, “The origin story of the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Naru, a skilled female warrior, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth.”

Generally speaking, Hollywood returning to touch on and repackage classic films almost always ends terribly.

We talked about this Tuesday when it was announced “Road House” is being remade with Jake Gyllenhaal for some unknown reason.

However, “Prey” looks legit and we’ve seen other “Predator” films have success. “The Predator” in 2018 with Olivia Munn was a very fun movie.

Was it as great as the original with Arnold Schwarzenegger? No, but it was definitely still worth the price of admission.

Now, fans are getting an origin story involving Comanche Nation. The trailers certainly make it look like it’s going to be an incredibly electric and fun ride.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Prey” starting this Friday on Hulu. I’m definitely putting it down on my list of movies to check out!