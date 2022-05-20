Preakness Lists Derby Runner-Up ‘Epicenter’ As Favorite

Saturday’s 147th running of the Preakness Stakes has a familiar name atop the list of favorites, Epicenter. The horse, who finished as the runner-up in this year’s Kentucky Derby, is considered by oddsmakers to be the best bet with 6-5 odds.

Derby winner Rich Strike, who bested Epicenter earlier this month, will not run the Preakness. Owner Rick Dawson confirmed this just over a week ago when he cited rest as the reason for sitting out tomorrow’s race: “…We would give him more recovery time and rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with 5 or 6 weeks rest between races.”

Dawson was referring to the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, which follows the Derby and Preakness.

For now, all attention is on Epicenter and the other eight horses running tomorrow evening from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Early Voting (7-2) and Secret Oath (9-2) as having the next best odds to cross the finish line first.

With Epicenter listed as close to even odds, here’s a look at the other horses that may make a run at the favorite:

Early Voting (7-2) is a lightly raced horse with early speed that will only be running the 4th race of his career. His trainer is Chad Brown, who used the same races to prep Preakness winner Cloud Computing in 2017. He is ridden by Jose Ortiz.

Creative Minister (10-1) paid a supplemental fee of $150,000 to enter this race so his connections believe he has a real shot. Kenneth McPeek trains and Brian Hernandez Jr. will be the jockey.

Secret Oath (9-2) is a Filly (girl) running against the boys. She won the Kentucky Oaks on Derby weekend impressively and her trainer DeWayne Lukas believes she is ready for this test.

Simplification (6-1) ran a very game Kentucky Derby after falling off the pace by 15 lengths early in the race. He finished 4th. Trainer Antonio Sano has added hall of famer John Velasquez to ride Simplification.

Post time for Saturday’s race is slated for 7:01 pm EST.

