Starting In May, Pre-Noon MLB Games Will Be Available Only To Paid Subscribers

If you love the smell of free Major League Baseball games in the morning, you’d better enjoy today’s Twins-Red Sox game. Beginning in May, the streaming network Peacock will carry all Sunday morning MLB games for the rest of the season — but only for those who subscribe to Peacock’s premium service.

With baseball broadcasts, there always seems to be a catch.

Peacock’s premium subscription costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 for the year and gives you access to all the 10:30 am and 11:00 am EST napalm you can handle.

Does the annual Patriots Day Bo Sox morning tilt no longer sound so sweet? Don’t fret. For the cost of a couple pouches of Big League Chew, Peacock is also giving viewers a glimpse into tomorrow with a broadcast of the All-Star Futures game.

Can’t wait…

As part of the streaming deal, the MLB All-Star Futures game will be exclusively streamed on Peacock. — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) April 13, 2022

Peacock’s decision to broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff to paid subscribers is not the first time MLB games have been streamed to fans in 2022. Apple TV has also jumped in the streaming fray, although viewers aren’t anxious for a repeat.

Apple TV’s MLB broadcast debuted a week ago Friday and was about as well received as a fastball to the thigh. Rather than express enthusiasm for the experience, Apple TV viewers took to social media to vent their frustrations. They complained about the announcers, the functionality of the app and the picture quality.

Not exactly an ideal start for Apple, which will be broadcasting Friday night doubleheaders all season long. Those games are free until late June – then at a cost of — surprise! surprise! — $4.99 per month.

The MLB broadcasting apocalypse is upon us now. Enjoy it free, while you still can.

