Power Slap League’s Wolverine Is Ready To Win The Light Heavyweight Title Tonight

Dana White’s Power Slap 3 tonight with some heavy hitters, ergh I mean slappers set to go one-on-one from Las Vegas’s UFC Apex.

Tonight’s card will be headlined by former Power Slap Heavyweight Champion Ron “Wolverine” Bata as he returns to his familiar light heavyweight division and squares off for a title shot against AyJay Hintz.

I had an opportunity to speak with Wolverine, who is known as one of – if not the best hitters in the world. The 31-year-old has been competing for years in various slap leagues, and previously ranked the #1 pound-for-pound slap fighter in the World Slap Fighting Alliance rankings. When he’s not slapping the heck out of other people, Wolverine is a regular guy – he works delivering lumber to various places in Arkansas.

When asked about why he got involved with Power Slap, which has faced its criticisms on sheer optics alone, Bata explained that it’s in his blood. He is a former MMA fighter who had the urge to still compete in some sort of combat sport.

“I’m a very competitive person. I figure why my body’s still going strong, and I like fighting and they’re bringing in more competition every single day, and soon they will start bringing in foreign fighters as well.,” Wolverine began before showing that he wants to represent the good ol’ U.S. of A.

“Eventually I’d like to work towards them bringing in other countries and representing the USA. Just like the UFC has every nationality, I want to be the USA guy that holds the belt and be at the top of this weight class.”

Fans will soon be able to get that opportunity as PSL is expected to move to larger venues for fans to witness the fights in person.

DANA WHITE LAUNCHED POWER SLAP LEAGUE LAST YEAR

Regarding the negative criticism out there, Wolverine says that many people and media critics don’t understand the sports and the safety rules that are in place.

“I don’t go up there worried at all,” Wolverine explained. “The referees first concern is competitive safety. They’d much rather stop a match early than risk a chance on somebody’s health. I don’t feel for my health being in danger at all because there’s plenty of refs, doctors and everyone sitting around you ready to help [if needed.”

He then agreed that when I said it doesn’t seem fair for people to want to go after him, the other slappers, or Slap Leagues in general when many of the slappers are just trying to make a living for themselves by competing in them.

(Power slap final)



VARIOUS SPORTSBOOKS ALLOW YOU TO BET ON PSL

“Most people that post a negative comment, they’re still on the next video posting another comment, so obviously they’re still watching it they’re just still putting negative stuff out there. It is a lot more entertaining in person, I will say that,” Wolverine continued.

And as for any predictions for his match tonight? “I’m coming here and leaving with the Light Heavyweight belt, and my guest is I’ll finish Hintz in the 2nd or 3rd round… I got used to hearing the word ‘Champion’ behind Wolverine and it will be happening once again tonight.”

You and your friends can kick back at a bar or at home and watch for free tonight beginning at 9pm ET on Rumble TV.