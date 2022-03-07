Potential Top NFL Draft Pick Aidan Hutchinson Lands Podcast Deal

Videos by OutKick

Aidan Hutchinson may not have bench pressed at last week’s NFL Combine, but NFL teams will still have a chance to check out his pipes before the Draft.

Hutchinson, the standout edge rusher at Michigan and likely top two pick in April’s Draft, has inked a deal with respected football analytics company Pro Football Focus (PFF) for a four-part series to be released via podcast in April. PFF currently ranks Hutchinson as their No. 1 overall prospect.

“I have always wanted to incorporate podcasting or broadcasting into my career,” Hutchinson said via Pro Football Focus. “I’m excited to get started right away with the team at PFF.”

PFF is launching a new podcast series with projected No.1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson & @RadegenSports pic.twitter.com/kxIkApms6Z — PFF (@PFF) February 17, 2022

The future rookie’s collaboration with PFF is entitled “HUTCH” and will be hosted by PFF director of content, Austin Gayle. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

According to a release, “HUTCH” “will consist of interviews from the Hutchinson family, childhood mentors, college coaches, media members and more. It will take a deeper look into Aidan’s early years at Michigan, his incredible 2021 season, and how he’s preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Hutchinson, 21, ended his senior season with a Big Ten championship and a Wolverines’ school record for sacks (14). He finished second in the Heisman voting, losing out Alabama’s Bryce Young.

The Michigan native also previously mentioned how “awesome” it would be to play for his hometown Detroit Lions, and he may just get his wish. The Lions select No. 2 in the Draft.

If he tackles his podcast gig with the same enthusiasm as he did college opponents, “HUTCH” is bound to be a hit.

