Post Line Movement, Eagles Will Now Cover

Eagles vs. Colts, 1:00 ET

The Eagles came into the season a bit under the radar and have one of the best records in the NFL. The Colts came into the season with the expectations that they were going to win the division and they were playoff ready with Matt Ryan at the helm. A lot has changed, but we will get into that in a moment.

The Eagles were undefeated but lost on Monday Night Football to the Commanders. Were there some questionable calls in the game? Of course, there were, but ultimately, the Eagles didn’t really execute. Maybe it is my fault. I mentioned in my article I thought they had a legitimate shot to go undefeated if they wanted to. That didn’t last long. Still, the team is good and has one of the best offensive lines in football. They will likely be able to keep the ball moving against a Colts defense that has improved on the year, but isn’t exactly intimidating. I’d like to see Jalen Hurts play a bit better in the passing game. He only had 175 passing yards in the last game.

The Colts are coming off of a game that pretty much everyone was talking about in one way or another. The big story was because of the victory for first-time head coach Jeff Saturday. But, they also returned to Matt Ryan. They caused Derek Carr to have a meltdown, and overall they just looked better than they had in past weeks. Now they return home and have to face the Eagles who are coming off of a loss. That team scares me quite a bit more than a Raiders team that is in a completely dysfunctional state.

I’ve seen quite a bit of movement on this line, but I think this may have overcorrected bit. After opening as -10 road favorites, the Colts have been hammered to now not even getting a full touchdown. That too me is too much. I’m playing the Eagles -6.5 in this one. I think they tighten up that offense a bit and try to get back to the winning ways.

It wouldn’t surprise me for Jalen Hurts to score the first touchdown again. It isn’t as juicy as it used to be, but I literally bet this every week blindly and have been profitable on the season from this alone.

