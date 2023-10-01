Post Jrue Holiday Trade, Boston Celtics Are Tied With Bucks For NBA Title Favorites

Videos by OutKick
This League, huh? An NBA Woj Bomb went off during NFL Week 4 Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers flipped newly acquired PG Jrue Holiday, in the Damian Lillard trade, to the Boston Celtics for a ton of assets.
But, the blockbuster trade made minimal impact to the 2023-24 NBA championship odds. Boston is behind Holiday’s former team, the Milwaukee Bucks (+375), to win the title for +400 odds at PointsBet.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS JUMP TO NBA TITLE FAVORITES AFTER DAMIAN LILLARD TRADE
Prior to the trade, the Celtics were behind both the Bucks and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets with +500 odds. Miami is the loser after these recent NBA transactions and social media is dunking all over the Heat.
South Beach was Lillard’s preferred destination but Milwaukee swooped in. After the Bucks acquired Dame Time, it was reported Portland was looking to move Holiday. The Heat were among the favorites to trade for Holiday before the Celtics scooped him up.
TRAIL BLAZERS TRADE DAMIAN LILLARD TO BUCKS AS LE BATARD FLOPS, JIMMY BUTLER CRIES FOUL
It’s tough to grade this trade for Boston. On one hand, Celtics wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need a true point guard to help organize the offense. On the other, the Celtics have no depth or interior defense and Holiday isn’t a “floor general”.
They traded former PG Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a 3-way trade with the Washington Wizards that landed big, Kristaps Porzingis, in Boston. But, the Celtics sending big Robert Williams III to Portland lowers their defensive ceiling.
Regardless, my personal recommendation is to stay away from all NBA futures until after the trade deadline in February. Between injuries and trade demands, the NBA is too volatile. Plus, there will be spots to take positions on teams mid-season.
Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.