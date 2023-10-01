Post Jrue Holiday Trade, Boston Celtics Are Tied With Bucks For NBA Title Favorites

Videos by OutKick

This League, huh? An NBA Woj Bomb went off during NFL Week 4 Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers flipped newly acquired PG Jrue Holiday, in the Damian Lillard trade, to the Boston Celtics for a ton of assets.

The Celtics are acquiring Jrue Holiday from Portland in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and multiple picks



How many games are the Celtics winning this season? pic.twitter.com/3DDoZu0K6J — PointsBet: A Fanatics Experience (@PointsBetFBG) October 1, 2023

But, the blockbuster trade made minimal impact to the 2023-24 NBA championship odds. Boston is behind Holiday’s former team, the Milwaukee Bucks (+375), to win the title for +400 odds at PointsBet.

Prior to the trade, the Celtics were behind both the Bucks and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets with +500 odds. Miami is the loser after these recent NBA transactions and social media is dunking all over the Heat.

Everyone laugh at the Miami Heatpic.twitter.com/OhwgWuGI4x — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) September 27, 2023

Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/wZUNRYncVp — KUZMA DA MASSA (@kvzmadamassa) October 1, 2023

Heat: pic.twitter.com/4KNs369FAS — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) October 1, 2023

South Beach was Lillard’s preferred destination but Milwaukee swooped in. After the Bucks acquired Dame Time, it was reported Portland was looking to move Holiday. The Heat were among the favorites to trade for Holiday before the Celtics scooped him up.

It’s tough to grade this trade for Boston. On one hand, Celtics wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need a true point guard to help organize the offense. On the other, the Celtics have no depth or interior defense and Holiday isn’t a “floor general”.

Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum operates out of the triple-threat vs. former Bucks PG Jrue Holiday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

They traded former PG Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a 3-way trade with the Washington Wizards that landed big, Kristaps Porzingis, in Boston. But, the Celtics sending big Robert Williams III to Portland lowers their defensive ceiling.

Regardless, my personal recommendation is to stay away from all NBA futures until after the trade deadline in February. Between injuries and trade demands, the NBA is too volatile. Plus, there will be spots to take positions on teams mid-season.

