It’s college football Saturday, Week 2. Here are the best things we’ve seen on College Football Twitter and around the internet today:

Trash talk via Post-It Note. Welcome to college…

Good morning from Austin where wishes will be granted today! pic.twitter.com/BBxpBs7Xbj — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) September 10, 2022

The ‘Shoe in Columbus, Week 1. The shoe in Austin, Week 2.

SHOEY BEFORE 10am on national tv is WILD pic.twitter.com/NbZR8Ruxxd — megan turner (@megnturner_) September 10, 2022

Language, children.

Yelling “F$ck Nick Saban” while he’s doing an interview right below you is the motivation the Alabama coach needs to hang 50



Via: FOX pic.twitter.com/SCP8pxCIjJ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 10, 2022

College Football Twitter was not ready for Lee Corso’s crooked pinky…

LC throwing up the hook ‘em 🤘😂 pic.twitter.com/kDVaqySnGE — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 10, 2022

Simple is better.

wow texas fans not holding back omg pic.twitter.com/h0kFYbJpJR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

College Football Twitter and Texas students – bringing it early.

This is the line already just to get into the student section at DKR. pic.twitter.com/684MZyfuMT — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 10, 2022

Take it home, boss.

Fun start to the day in Austin. Here are three CFB winners: pic.twitter.com/IzMyXh8Bp4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 10, 2022

Good work College Football Twitter. Until next week.