Possible Explosion At Hard Rock Stadium Injures Two People

A possible explosion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Friday has reportedly injured two people.

Per the Miami Herald, one person was critically injured and flown by helicopter to a hospital, while the other was taken away in an ambulance. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a call came in just after 10 a.m. to report a blast, but it is currently unclear what type of explosion or where in the stadium it took place.

Workers are currently installing tracks at Hard Rock Stadium in preparation for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 8.

“We are aware of the incident and are in the process of gathering all of the facts,” Hard Rock Stadium officials told the Miami Herald.

This is a developing story. Check back with OutKick for updates.

