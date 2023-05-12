Porn Legend Mia Khalifa Gives Speech At Oxford University

Videos by OutKick

Mia Khalifa has really expanded her horizons since leaving the porn game and that includes a trip to Oxford.

Khalifa jumped onto the porn scene back in 2014, and despite only being in adult entertainment for a short period of time, she left a mark that still remains.

The adult entertainer had a fatwa put on her, and the terrorist organization threatened to behead her in reaction to her scenes. Khalifa, who is of Middle Eastern descent, infamously sparked massive outrage overseas after wearing a hijab in a porn scene.

Mia Khalifa speaks at Oxford University. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Despite the fact terrorists wanted to kill her, something we will always be against at OutKick, her popularity has only seemingly increased over the years. As of Friday morning, I have it on very good authority she remains in PornHub’s top 10 rankings.

Apparently, her wild life story was enough to garner an invitation to Oxford.

Mia Khalifa shares her story at Oxford.

Why did The Oxford Union invite the star of “Tony Rubino’s Let’s Make a Sex Tape” to speak? They wanted Khalifa, who sports 27.6 million Instagram followers, to speak about “boundaries and confidence and my life experiences.”

“I’m humbled and inspired by your passion to instill genuine change in the world and for curating such a diverse list of speakers at your union. What you do is incredible and important and I’m honored to have been on your floor. The imposter syndrome was REAL even though I was there to talk about boundaries and confidence and my life experiences, for which you can judge all you want, but I’m at Oxford for the what I’ve done with my life since then,” Khalifa wrote when explaining how she found herself at one of the most prestigious universities on the planet.

That’s right, folks. One of the most famous porn stars to ever live claims to have imposter syndrome.

Khalifa is now a campus speaker.

Frankly, and excuse me if this is a bit blunt, I’m not sure anyone cares about Mia Khalifa speaking about vanilla stuff. Her entire Instagram post is a bit over the top and too serious. Let’s keep things light and fun, Mia.

Having said that, there’s no doubt people would absolutely LOVE to hear about what it’s like to be on an ISIS kill list and facing death threats from an entire region of the world.

Now, that’s a story. You can be as anti or pro-porn as you want, but you can’t deny being hunted by ISIS is a story I want to hear.

Is there an American Joyride invitation on the horizon? We can’t rule it out. We definitely can’t rule it out. One day you’re shooting a sex scene, and the next, ISIS is trying to behead you. What a wild life.

Fortunately, ISIS doesn’t really exist anymore thanks to some dudes I know. Let’s not make it a big deal.

Nobody wants Mia Khalifa to feed us a story about overcoming adversity or anything like that. Save that for someone else. If you’re showing up on campus, people want to hear about chaos and carnage. Most porn stars can’t talk about much other than the adult entertainment industry.

Khalifa, to her credit, has a story unlike anyone else. Terrorists wanted her dead and failed. That’s a win every single day in America.