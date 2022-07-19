Porn legend Brandi Love thinks college sports are lacking spirit these days.
As many of you know, the college football season is right around the corner. Millions of fans are excited, and to stoke some debate, I recently wrote about Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz.
In response to my story on Twitter, the star of the porn film “Brandi Loves Girls 2” tweeted at me that college sports are losing the one thing that makes it great: “spirit.”
We simply can’t let one of the most famous porn stars on the planet, who is known for her conservative views, stop loving college football over a lack of “spirit.” We just can’t let it happen.
If there’s one thing college football needs, it’s more fans. That’s just a fact.
While the world of college football is certainly changing, it doesn’t mean that you stop loving the game! Maybe, we just need to find the adult film icon a new team to cheer for!
As a Wisconsin fan and leader of the Badgers, I graciously and generously extend an olive branch to get on the bandwagon before Mertz leads us to a national title.
I’ve reached out to Brandi (don’t make a big deal about it), and I will update you all accordingly. Her thoughts are always entertaining!