Porch Pirates Retaliate With Cow Manure After Being Tricked By Box Of Dirty Diapers

A couple in Austin, Texas, came up with a plan to get porch pirates back for stealing multiple packages off of their front porch. The plan failed miserably.

The couple, who are just one of the households in the neighborhood having an issue with the thieves, decided to exact a little revenge in an effort to get them to stop stealing before the holidays arrive.

“We need to stop this now, especially before the holidays get started,” said Gabriela, one of the victims. “They’re hitting in the middle of the day, the middle of the night. Same car. Same people.”

Gabriela and her husband put a box of dirty diapers on their porch for the porch pirates. Sure enough, the thieves showed up and stole the box of diapers.

Instead of taking the L, the criminals decided to smear the dirty diapers all over the couple’s front door.

“The same [people] came back and took [the] package,” she said. “And when they discovered it was a bunch of dirty diapers they came back and smeared those diapers on our front door.”

Things Went From Bad To Worse

The porch pirates didn’t stop there. They returned a little while later with a bag of cow manure and covered the front porch and the cars in the driveway with it.

That’s when the couple decided it was time to contact the police, “That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I called police, filed a report, and now there’s a detective on the case.”

It’s hard not to respect the dirty diaper move as some sort of taking matters into your own hands measure. But criminals these days aren’t going to respect it.

As you can see these porch pirates didn’t respect it at all. In a world where cameras don’t stop crime there’s no calling a truce with a box full of poop.