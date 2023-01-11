Popeyes Meme Kid Lands No-Brainer NIL Deal As College Football Player

Dieunerst Collin, better known as the ‘Popeyes meme kid,’ is a freshman offensive lineman at Lake Erie College nowadays and recently signed one of the most no-brainer NIL deals in the country.

Every millennial out there or anyone who paid attention to Vine before the social media app was sadly taken down has seen the Popeyes meme kid.

The @Popeyes meme kid @CollinDieunerst is now a freshman offensive lineman at Division II Lake Erie College and if this guy doesn't have an NIL deal by tomorrow, the Louisiana kitchen needs to clean house on upper management. pic.twitter.com/JTQs9JhhPk — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 8, 2023

While he may not have cashed in back when he was just a kid, he is now.

According to Front Office Sports, Popeyes has signed the freshman out of East Orange, New Jersey to an NIL deal. The specific details about Collin’s NIL deal with the fast-food restaurant aren’t known at this time, but whatever the deal entails, this is obviously a slam dunk for both Collin and Popeyes.

BREAKING: Popeyes has signed Dieunerst Collin — "The Popeyes meme kid" — to an NIL deal.



Collin is now a freshman offensive lineman at D-II Lake Erie College. pic.twitter.com/xC7UmuJLvY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 11, 2023

The reported NIL deal doesn’t appear to be just some random act from the fast-food chain, Collin recently shared a photo of himself holding the state championship trophy and the meme hoping to get the attention of Popeyes.

After over 41,000 likes on the photo and hundreds of comments tagging Popeyes on Instagram, it’s safe to say the strategy worked.

Not long after Collin shared his original post to social media, Popeyes responded, teasing an NIL deal was in the works.

Good on Collin and good on Popeyes. Let’s get this bread indeed.