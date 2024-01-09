Pop-Tarts Bowl Is Coming Back, How Will They Top The Game’s Viral Debut?

Videos by OutKick

With the National Championship in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the 2024 college football season and the biggest thing coming our way come bowl season. No, not the expansion of the College Football Playoff field. I’m talking about the return of the most-talked-about inconsequential bowl game of the season: the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

While the Pop-Tarts Bowl provided a decent enough game, with the Kansas State Wildcats topping the NC State Wolfpack, it was the breakfast pastry-infused pageantry that got the people talking.

I mean, how could the mascot toasting itself in front of a full stadium so it could then be consumed by the winning team and not get people talking?

After the overwhelming success of the inaugural game which did its job by getting the entire nation to say, “Holy hell, I could really go for a Pop-Tart right now,” we now have confirmation that the Pop-Tarts Bowl will return in 2024.

Ah, yes. There are two Pop-Tarts in a pack.

OPop-Tarts mascot Strawberry celebrates with the Kansas State Wildcats minutes before being consumed by them. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where Can The Pop-Tarts Bowl Go To Top Its Inaugural Year?

That’s big news, but the question now turns to how they top the 2024 spectacle. Where does one go after they unveil the first-ever edible mascot?

Two edible mascots? A talking edible mascot? Perhaps a new flavor of edible mascot?

I for one want to see the trophy retooled. We talked about it before, but it’s wild to me that the R&D team at the Pop-Tarts Bowl didn’t make the top of the trophy a functioning toaster. That would be cool to see you next year. Still, they’ll need a lot more than that to top the absurd weirdness of the inaugural game.

Was it a mistake to eat the mascot in year 1? That’s a high bar to set right out of the gate. Where do you go once an anthropomorphic breakfast treat gets cannibalized at midfield?

Up. That’s the only place you can go.

I’m sure the second iteration of the Pop-Tarts Bowl is going to get people talking — and hankering for Pop-Tarts — once again in 2024.

