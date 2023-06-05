Poor Terrell Davis Is Now A Meme

Videos by OutKick

These kids have no respect for the NFL legends. Famed Denver Bronco Terrell Davis found himself on the wrong side of ‘trending’ during Sunday’s Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

As a Mile High legend, Davis supported the dominant Nuggets team, who took Game 1 from the Heat in such emphatic fashion that some had the Finals series ending in four or five games (guilty).

Most expectations sided with Denver winning Game 2 and extending their undefeated streak at home in this postseason.

Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Denver faithful were crushed when a resurgent Miami Heat team stormed back in the fourth quarter and bested the Nuggets, 111-108.

Davis was among those torn over the loss. To make matters worse, Heat fans in attendance at Ball Arena celebrated around Davis’ pouting as the game’s momentum got hijacked by Miami.

The sequence quickly went viral, and a new meme was born … at Davis’ expense.

The reaction turned into a meme that appears when you hop on GIPHY and type ‘sad,’ ‘miserable,’ or ‘pain.’

With eyes low and a grimace, Terrell Davis appeared stuck in the middle of a nightmare. You don’t see that often from an NFL Hall of Famer with two Super Bowls, three Pro Bowls and an MVP.

WATCH:

Former Denver Broncos great Terrell Davis found himself in the middle of this celebration from Miami Heat fans. 🏀🏈😂 pic.twitter.com/QtRdpKHCHU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 5, 2023

Miami and Denver will run it back on Wednesday for Game 3 of the Finals, with the series tied at 1-1.

The Heat must feel good over the win at Ball Arena as they flip the series back to Miami for the next two games.