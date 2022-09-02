Poopy Pants: Journalist Finds Stinky Stain In Online Order

A female journalist got more than expected when her son received an online order. Turns out, they were poopy pants.

Online shopping hub ASOS shipped a pair of shorts to Suzanne Baum’s 21-year-old son. Included in the delivery was an unwanted stain on the bum. The stinky situation left the Baum’s bummed out and seeking answers.

In an Instagram complaint directed towards ASOS, Baum stated in part: “My 21-year-old just received an order for some shorts. On opening the plastic sealed package we could smell poo & there is the evidence on her order!”

Talk about a shitty start to the weekend.

Baum Was Forced To Post The Stinky Stain Online

Disgusted and “in shock,” Baum felt she had to post a photo of the poopy pants online. The lifestyle editor and celebrity interviewer had been unable to reach ASOS customer service. She was left with no other choice.

“You have no customer service anymore & the virtual online robot is useless – hence the fact I’ve had to try & reach out to someone on here,” Baum said via her Instagram.

Now it would appear as though the more damaging stain is on ASOS.

Upon receiving Baum’s complaint, ASOS apologized. However, they offered no explanation as to how the shorts were soiled.

Baum’s poopy pants complaint. c/o Instagram @suzanne_baum

Apparently, shit happens.