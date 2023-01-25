‘Pooping Perpetrator’ Left Some Evidence Behind After Breaking Into A Joe’s Crab Shack

Police in Fort Myers, Florida are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a Joe’s Crab Shack. The man is accused of stealing multiple items from the restaurant before taking a dump on the floor and leaving.

The suspect, who the Fort Myers Police Department is calling the “pooping perpetrator,” pulled of his crime at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to police, he broke a small window before squeezing himself through it.

Pooping perpetrator selling items from Joe’s Crab Shack (Image Credit: Fort Myers Police Department)

Unfortunately for officers, that’s not all the squeezing that was done. Once inside of the restaurant the pooping perpetrator stole multiple items, including alcohol and a Joe’s Crab Shack hat.

The police department is asking for help identifying the man. Not by his poop, but by the surveillance footage taken at the restaurant. They shared multiple pictures, as well as a couple of carefully edited videos, on social media.

The videos shared show the man climbing through the broken window and casually walking behind the counter. He is seen in wearing his stolen hat in some of that footage.

Luckily the police department didn’t share anything showing suspect dropping a deuce. We’ll have to take their word that the suspect left behind the DNA sample.

The Pooping Perpetrator Is Just The Latest Example

As disgusting as this guy’s gift for officers and the restaurant is, he’s not the first guy to leave their poop behind at a crime scene. He won’t be the last either.

I say that confidently, because he’s not the only guy this week to steal a few items and leave some behind. Our “pooping perpetrator” has a likeminded criminal who lives on the other side of the country.

Replace Joe’s Crab Shack with a community center, alcohol and a hat with an iPad and a laptop, and we have ourselves two very similar crimes.

That fact should leave everyone shaking their head. Crime is so out of control that the criminals have enough time to take dumps before fleeing the scene.