UFC Fighter Polyana Viana Goes Viral With See-Through Outfit

Videos by OutKick

Polyana Viana reminded people she’s a big deal inside and outside the octagon with her latest Instagram post.

The Brazilian-born fighter has nearly 725,000 followers on Instagram, and while a lot of fans might not be familiar with her content, that’s probably going to change.

Viana’s latest post featured a see-through outfit, and the post has gone mega-viral. It certainly seems like she intends on growing her following and using viral posts like this one to do it.

Polyana Viana is a solid fighter and popular online.

Viana currently holds a 13-5 record, and her last win came November 2022 with a first round knockout of Jinh Yu Frey in under a minute. Next up is an August 12, 2023 bout against Iasmin Lucindo.

A win would give Viana a 4-1 record in her last five fights. That would be an incredibly impressive accomplishment.

Polyana Viana goes viral with see-through outfit photos. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In the meantime, it appears Viana is content with dropping viral and edgy content for her followers on Instagram.

You can’t spend all your time in the octagon training. At some point, you have to fire up Instagram and let the world know you’re still here.

After all, there’s a long and storied history of women involved with the UFC using social media to make a ton of money.

Polyana Viana has a 13-5 record in the octagon. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Paige VanZant, Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are just a few to name some quick examples. Viana isn’t at that level yet, but she’s not doing too badly.

Having 723,000 followers is still a very sizable audience, and she clearly understands how to draw eyeballs.

Polyana Viana is a very popular UFC fighter. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

We’ll see what Polyana Viana does next to go viral, but there’s no doubt she’s killing the game right now with her fans.