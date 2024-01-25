Polyamorous Couple Looking For Another Woman To Join Their Relationship & Be Son’s Second Mom

Videos by OutKick

A polyamorous couple has decided that it’s time for them to settle down. The couple has been together for more than 14 years and now share a 1-year-old son.

Their version of settling down means that they’re looking for another woman to join them in a throuple. This other woman would also become a second mom to their son.

Finding a willing partner to join them hasn’t been as easy as you might think. Their dating life has hit a bit of a snag since the birth of their son.

Jess and Stephen Demarco, who have made headlines with their unusual lifestyle in the past, aren’t going to let the slow dating life get them down. They’re putting it out there that they want another partner to help raise their son.

“We actually waited a little bit longer than we were going to because we [originally] wanted to start a family [with a third woman],” Jess said of having another woman join them.

“We want our little one to have a second mom. We want the help. They always say it takes a village, but no one’s trying to build a village.”

Now before you get any ideas about how a second mom might complicate things, Jess is confident that isn’t going to happen here. She’s looking for one big happy family for her son, which would include the other woman having children with Stephen as well if they wanted to.

“I am not afraid for another woman to love my child or to have another one of Stephen’s children and grow as a family that way too,” she insisted.

This Polyamorous Couple Is Ready To Settle Down And Add To Their Growing Family

Jess and Stephen are relying on each other more these days than they ever have. But that hasn’t kept them from keeping their eye on adding a mom to their family and having their cake and eating it to.

Just the opposite, it has them looking forward to the day when they’re enjoying the benefits of the throuple life. Jess said, “We date other women together. We want to be just like a monogamous two-person relationship, just as three [people], so I can kind of have my cake and eat it too.”

“[When in a throuple], we like to stay together [and] always do things as a group.”

Mom and dad aren’t worried about any backlash that might be sent their way by adding another mother to the mix. They’re used to it and believe it or not enjoy it.

“We love to get the people talking,” Jess admitted. “A lot of people online [are] like, as soon as you give birth to this baby, you’re not gonna want any of those girlfriends around your man or this or that.”

“We actually like when people leave kind of harsh comments and then it creates conversation.”

Some people enjoy crossword puzzles. Others, like these two, enjoy having a third wheel join their relationship and then having people talk about it.

I’ll let the professionals decide which is ultimately better for you.